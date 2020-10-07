Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Oct 7

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on October 7

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 67,51,189; death toll stands at 1,04,522 as of October 7

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 07 2020, 07:15 ist
  • updated: Oct 07 2020, 07:16 ist
People wearing protective masks wait in line to board a bus amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai, India, October, 6, 2020. Credit: Reuters Photo

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 66 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over a million people dead globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 67,51,189 as of October 7

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 1,04,522




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands3,89954
Arunachal Pradesh10,78319
Assam1,88,902778
Bihar1,90,123925
Chandigarh12,707180
Chhattisgarh1,26,0051,081
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu3,0922
Goa36,238468
Gujarat1,45,3623,522
Haryana1,36,1151,509
Himachal Pradesh16,283224
Jharkhand88,873757
Karnataka6,57,7059,461
Kerala2,42,799884
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh1,38,6682,488
Maharashtra14,65,91138,717
Manipur12,24078
Meghalaya7,03759
Mizoram2,1290
Nagaland6,66222
Delhi2,95,2365,581
Puducherry29,682546
Punjab120,0163,679
Rajasthan1,48,3161,574
Sikkim3,19146
Tamil Nadu6,30,4089,917
Telangana2,02,5941,181
Tripura27,308301
Uttar Pradesh4,21,1006,153
Uttarakhand52,329677
West Bengal2,77,0495,318
Odisha2,38,003940
Andhra Pradesh7,29,3076,052
Jammu and Kashmir80,4761,268
Ladakh4,64161

No. of people discharged: 56,62,490

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

