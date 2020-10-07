Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on October 7

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 66 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over a million people dead globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 67,51,189 as of October 7

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 1,04,522







States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 3,899 54 Arunachal Pradesh 10,783 19 Assam 1,88,902 778 Bihar 1,90,123 925 Chandigarh 12,707 180 Chhattisgarh 1,26,005 1,081 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 3,092 2 Goa 36,238 468 Gujarat 1,45,362 3,522 Haryana 1,36,115 1,509 Himachal Pradesh 16,283 224 Jharkhand 88,873 757 Karnataka 6,57,705 9,461 Kerala 2,42,799 884 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 1,38,668 2,488 Maharashtra 14,65,911 38,717 Manipur 12,240 78 Meghalaya 7,037 59 Mizoram 2,129 0 Nagaland 6,662 22 Delhi 2,95,236 5,581 Puducherry 29,682 546 Punjab 120,016 3,679 Rajasthan 1,48,316 1,574 Sikkim 3,191 46 Tamil Nadu 6,30,408 9,917 Telangana 2,02,594 1,181 Tripura 27,308 301 Uttar Pradesh 4,21,100 6,153 Uttarakhand 52,329 677 West Bengal 2,77,049 5,318 Odisha 2,38,003 940 Andhra Pradesh 7,29,307 6,052 Jammu and Kashmir 80,476 1,268 Ladakh 4,641 61

No. of people discharged: 56,62,490

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.