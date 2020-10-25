Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Oct 25

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on October 25

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 78,61,424; death toll stands at 1,18,464 as of October 25

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 25 2020, 07:32 ist
  • updated: Oct 25 2020, 07:35 ist
An artist paints a wall outside Dadar Station depicting COVID warriors, in Mumbai. Credit: PTI

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 78 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over a million people dead globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

  Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 

78,61,424 as of October 25 

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

1,18,464




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands4,20758
Arunachal Pradesh14,14533
Assam203,709900
Bihar2,11,4431,042
Chandigarh13,977216
Chhattisgarh172,5801,738
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu3,2203
Goa42,031570
Gujarat1,66,2543,682
Haryana1,57,0641,720
Himachal Pradesh20,081285
Jharkhand99,428864
Karnataka798,37810,873
Kerala3,86,0871,306
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh1,66,2982,875
Maharashtra16,38,96143,152
Manipur17,022138
Meghalaya8,88280
Mizoram2,3890
Nagaland8,51528
Delhi352,5206,225
Puducherry34,112586
Punjab130,6404,107
Rajasthan184,4221,826
Sikkim3,77063
Tamil Nadu706,13610,893
Telangana230,2741,303
Tripura30,135340
Uttar Pradesh468,2386,854
Uttarakhand60,155984
West Bengal345,5746,427
Odisha279,5821,229
Andhra Pradesh8,04,0266,566
Jammu and Kashmir91,3291,430
Ladakh5,84068

No. of people discharged: 70,16,046     

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

