Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on October 25

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 78 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over a million people dead globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4,207 58 Arunachal Pradesh 14,145 33 Assam 203,709 900 Bihar 2,11,443 1,042 Chandigarh 13,977 216 Chhattisgarh 172,580 1,738 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 3,220 3 Goa 42,031 570 Gujarat 1,66,254 3,682 Haryana 1,57,064 1,720 Himachal Pradesh 20,081 285 Jharkhand 99,428 864 Karnataka 798,378 10,873 Kerala 3,86,087 1,306 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 1,66,298 2,875 Maharashtra 16,38,961 43,152 Manipur 17,022 138 Meghalaya 8,882 80 Mizoram 2,389 0 Nagaland 8,515 28 Delhi 352,520 6,225 Puducherry 34,112 586 Punjab 130,640 4,107 Rajasthan 184,422 1,826 Sikkim 3,770 63 Tamil Nadu 706,136 10,893 Telangana 230,274 1,303 Tripura 30,135 340 Uttar Pradesh 468,238 6,854 Uttarakhand 60,155 984 West Bengal 345,574 6,427 Odisha 279,582 1,229 Andhra Pradesh 8,04,026 6,566 Jammu and Kashmir 91,329 1,430 Ladakh 5,840 68

No. of people discharged: 70,16,046

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.