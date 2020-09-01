Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on September 1

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 36 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 8 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

36,79,782 as of September 1

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

65,355

States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 3,104 45 Arunachal Pradesh 4,034 7 Assam 105,774 296 Bihar 136,337 694 Chandigarh 4,346 56 Chhattisgarh 31,195 277 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 2,340 2 Goa 17,148 192 Gujarat 96,435 3,022 Haryana 64,732 689 Himachal Pradesh 6,039 36 Jharkhand 38,438 410 Karnataka 342,423 5,702 Kerala 75,385 294 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 63,965 1,394 Maharashtra 792,541 24,583 Manipur 6,252 28 Meghalaya 2,345 10 Mizoram 1,011 0 Nagaland 3,950 9 Delhi 174,748 4,444 Puducherry 14,411 228 Punjab 53,992 1,453 Rajasthan 80,872 1,048 Sikkim 1,652 3 Tamil Nadu 428,041 7,322 Telangana 124,963 827 Tripura 11,647 103 Uttar Pradesh 230414 3486 Uttarakhand 19,827 269 West Bengal 162,778 3,228 Odisha 103,536 492 Andhra Pradesh 434,771 3,969 Jammu and Kashmir 37,698 703 Ladakh 2,638 34

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged:

27,74,801

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.