Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on September 1

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 36,79,782; death toll stands at 65,355 as of September 1

DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 01 2020, 07:34 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2020, 07:38 ist
A medic collects samples from a woman for COVID-19 test, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, in Ajmer. Credit: PTI

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 36 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 8 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

36,79,782 as of September 1

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

65,355

StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands3,10445
Arunachal Pradesh4,0347
Assam105,774296
Bihar136,337694
Chandigarh4,34656
Chhattisgarh31,195277
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu2,3402
Goa17,148192
Gujarat96,4353,022
Haryana64,732689
Himachal Pradesh6,03936
Jharkhand38,438410
Karnataka342,4235,702
Kerala75,385294
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh63,9651,394
Maharashtra792,54124,583
Manipur6,25228
Meghalaya2,34510
Mizoram1,0110
Nagaland3,9509
Delhi174,7484,444
Puducherry14,411228
Punjab53,9921,453
Rajasthan80,8721,048
Sikkim1,6523
Tamil Nadu428,0417,322
Telangana124,963827
Tripura11,647103
Uttar Pradesh2304143486
Uttarakhand19,827269
West Bengal162,7783,228
Odisha103,536492
Andhra Pradesh434,7713,969
Jammu and Kashmir37,698703
Ladakh2,63834

 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 

27,74,801

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

