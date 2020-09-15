Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Sept 15

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on September 15

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 49,22,039; death toll stands at 80,733 as of September 15

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 15 2020, 07:30 ist
  • updated: Sep 15 2020, 07:38 ist
The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 49 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over nine lakh people dead globally.

 

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 49,22,039 as of September 15

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 80,733




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands3,54651
Arunachal Pradesh6,12110
Assam1,44,166482
Bihar1,59,526831
Chandigarh824595
Chhattisgarh63,991555
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu2,7452
Goa24,898306
Gujarat114,9963,230
Haryana96,1291000
Himachal Pradesh9,92380
Jharkhand61,474558
Karnataka4,67,6897,384
Kerala1,10,818454
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh90,7301,791
Maharashtra10,77,37429,894
Manipur7,97146  
Meghalaya3,86427
Mizoram1,4280
Nagaland5,21410
Delhi2,21,5334,770
Puducherry20,226394
Punjab82,1132,424
Rajasthan1,04,1381,250
Sikkim2,08614
Tamil Nadu508,5118,434
Telangana158,513974
Tripura19,187200
Uttar Pradesh3,17,1954,491
Uttarakhand33,016429
West Bengal2,05,9194,003
Odisha155,005637
Andhra Pradesh5,75,0794,972
Jammu and Kashmir55,325895
Ladakh3,34540

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 37,80,107

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

