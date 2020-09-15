Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on September 15

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 49 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over nine lakh people dead globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 49,22,039 as of September 15

States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 3,546 51 Arunachal Pradesh 6,121 10 Assam 1,44,166 482 Bihar 1,59,526 831 Chandigarh 8245 95 Chhattisgarh 63,991 555 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 2,745 2 Goa 24,898 306 Gujarat 114,996 3,230 Haryana 96,129 1000 Himachal Pradesh 9,923 80 Jharkhand 61,474 558 Karnataka 4,67,689 7,384 Kerala 1,10,818 454 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 90,730 1,791 Maharashtra 10,77,374 29,894 Manipur 7,971 46 Meghalaya 3,864 27 Mizoram 1,428 0 Nagaland 5,214 10 Delhi 2,21,533 4,770 Puducherry 20,226 394 Punjab 82,113 2,424 Rajasthan 1,04,138 1,250 Sikkim 2,086 14 Tamil Nadu 508,511 8,434 Telangana 158,513 974 Tripura 19,187 200 Uttar Pradesh 3,17,195 4,491 Uttarakhand 33,016 429 West Bengal 2,05,919 4,003 Odisha 155,005 637 Andhra Pradesh 5,75,079 4,972 Jammu and Kashmir 55,325 895 Ladakh 3,345 40

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 37,80,107

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.