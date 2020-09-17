Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Sept 17

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on September 17

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 5,103,663; death toll stands at 83,072 as of September 17

DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 17 2020, 06:54 ist
  • updated: Sep 17 2020, 07:09 ist
A man selling stuffed toys waits for customers at a market amidst the spread of the coronavirus, in New Delhi, India, September 16, 2020. Credit: Reuters Photo

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 51 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over nine lakh people dead globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 51,03,663 as of September 17

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 83,072




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands3,57452
Arunachal Pradesh6,46613
Assam148,969511
Bihar161,101836
Chandigarh8,958101
Chhattisgarh70,777589
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu2,7832
Goa25,511315
Gujarat117,7093,259
Haryana1013161,045
Himachal Pradesh10,51390
Jharkhand66,074579
Karnataka484,9907,536
Kerala117863480
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh955151,844
Maharashtra112122130883
Manipur8,32048
Meghalaya4,03729
Mizoram1,4800
Nagaland5,22915
Delhi2302694839
Puducherry20,601405
Punj92871842,514
Rajasthan1076801,279
Sikkim2,17319
Tamil Nadu514,2088,502
Telangana162,844996
Tripura20,172227
Uttar Pradesh3303734,690
Uttarakhand35,947447
West Bengal212,3834,123
Odisha162,920645
Andhra Pradesh5,92,7605,105
Jammu and Kashmir58,244932
Ladakh3,49944

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 39,42,360

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

