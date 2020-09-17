Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on September 17

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 51 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over nine lakh people dead globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 51,03,663 as of September 17

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 83,072







States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 3,574 52 Arunachal Pradesh 6,466 13 Assam 148,969 511 Bihar 161,101 836 Chandigarh 8,958 101 Chhattisgarh 70,777 589 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 2,783 2 Goa 25,511 315 Gujarat 117,709 3,259 Haryana 101316 1,045 Himachal Pradesh 10,513 90 Jharkhand 66,074 579 Karnataka 484,990 7,536 Kerala 117863 480 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 95515 1,844 Maharashtra 1121221 30883 Manipur 8,320 48 Meghalaya 4,037 29 Mizoram 1,480 0 Nagaland 5,229 15 Delhi 230269 4839 Puducherry 20,601 405 Punj92 87184 2,514 Rajasthan 107680 1,279 Sikkim 2,173 19 Tamil Nadu 514,208 8,502 Telangana 162,844 996 Tripura 20,172 227 Uttar Pradesh 330373 4,690 Uttarakhand 35,947 447 West Bengal 212,383 4,123 Odisha 162,920 645 Andhra Pradesh 5,92,760 5,105 Jammu and Kashmir 58,244 932 Ladakh 3,499 44

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 39,42,360

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.