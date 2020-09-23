Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on September 23

Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Sept 23

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 23 2020, 07:17 ist
  • updated: Sep 23 2020, 07:21 ist
A medical health worker personal protective equipment (PPE) collects food boxes from a cart inside a quarantine centre for the coronavirus disease patients amidst the spread of the disease at an indoor sports complex in New Delhi, India, September 22, 2020. Credit: Reuters Photo

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 56 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over nine lakh people dead globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 

56,35,275 as of September 23

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 

89,942




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands3,67352
Arunachal Pradesh7,59513
Assam1,59,320578
Bihar1,71,465873
Chandigarh10,546127
Chhattisgarh88,181690
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu2,9332
Goa28,753360
Gujarat1,26,1693,355
Haryana1,14,8701,206
Himachal Pradesh12,582130
Jharkhand73,948641
Karnataka5,33,8508,228
Kerala1,42,756572
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh1,10,7112,035
Maharashtra12,42,77033,407
Manipur9,01059
Meghalaya4,73337
Mizoram1,6910
Nagaland5,54415
Delhi2,53,0755,051
Puducherry23,684473
Punjab1,01,3412,926
Rajasthan1,16,8811,352
Sikkim2,52829
Tamil Nadu5,52,6748,947
Telangana1,74,7741,052
Tripura22,834251
Uttar Pradesh3,64,5435,212
Uttarakhand42,651512
West Bengal2,31,4844,483
Odisha1,88,311721
Andhra Pradesh6,39,3025,461
Jammu and Kashmir66,2611,042
Ladakh3,83250

No. of people discharged: 45,68,479

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

