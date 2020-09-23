Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on September 23

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 56 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over nine lakh people dead globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

56,35,275 as of September 23

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

89,942







States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 3,673 52 Arunachal Pradesh 7,595 13 Assam 1,59,320 578 Bihar 1,71,465 873 Chandigarh 10,546 127 Chhattisgarh 88,181 690 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 2,933 2 Goa 28,753 360 Gujarat 1,26,169 3,355 Haryana 1,14,870 1,206 Himachal Pradesh 12,582 130 Jharkhand 73,948 641 Karnataka 5,33,850 8,228 Kerala 1,42,756 572 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 1,10,711 2,035 Maharashtra 12,42,770 33,407 Manipur 9,010 59 Meghalaya 4,733 37 Mizoram 1,691 0 Nagaland 5,544 15 Delhi 2,53,075 5,051 Puducherry 23,684 473 Punjab 1,01,341 2,926 Rajasthan 1,16,881 1,352 Sikkim 2,528 29 Tamil Nadu 5,52,674 8,947 Telangana 1,74,774 1,052 Tripura 22,834 251 Uttar Pradesh 3,64,543 5,212 Uttarakhand 42,651 512 West Bengal 2,31,484 4,483 Odisha 1,88,311 721 Andhra Pradesh 6,39,302 5,461 Jammu and Kashmir 66,261 1,042 Ladakh 3,832 50

No. of people discharged: 45,68,479

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.