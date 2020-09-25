Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Sept 25

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on September 25

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 58,19,240; death toll stands at 92,216 as of September 25

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 25 2020, 07:17 ist
  • updated: Sep 25 2020, 07:18 ist
A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) checks the temperature of a woman sitting outside her house in an alley during a door-to-door survey for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Jakhan village in the western state of Gujarat, India, September 22, 2020. Credit: Reuters Photo

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 58 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over nine lakh people dead globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 58,19,240 as of September 25

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 92,216




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands3,71252
Arunachal Pradesh8,13314
Assam1,63,491597
Bihar1,74,265878
Chandigarh10,968144
Chhattisgarh93,351728
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu2,9622
Goa30,552383
Gujarat1,28,9493,384
Haryana1,18,5541,255
Himachal Pradesh13,192145
Jharkhand

76,438

652
Karnataka5,48,5578,331
Kerala1,53,456613
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh1,15,3612,122
Maharashtra12,82,96334,345
Manipur9,53762
Meghalaya4,96142
Mizoram1,7590
Nagaland5,67116
Delhi2,60,6235,123
Puducherry24,895487
Punjab1,05,2203,066
Rajasthan1,22,2701,397
Sikkim2,62830
Tamil Nadu5,63,6919,076
Telangana1,79,2461,070
Tripura23,789260
Uttar Pradesh3,84,2775,366
Uttarakhand44,044529
West Bengal2,37,8694,606
Odisha1,96,888752
Andhra Pradesh6,54,3855,558
Jammu and Kashmir68,6141,084
Ladakh3,96947

No. of people discharged: 47,36,364

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

