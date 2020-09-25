Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on September 25

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 58 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over nine lakh people dead globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 58,19,240 as of September 25

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 92,216







States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 3,712 52 Arunachal Pradesh 8,133 14 Assam 1,63,491 597 Bihar 1,74,265 878 Chandigarh 10,968 144 Chhattisgarh 93,351 728 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 2,962 2 Goa 30,552 383 Gujarat 1,28,949 3,384 Haryana 1,18,554 1,255 Himachal Pradesh 13,192 145 Jharkhand 76,438 652 Karnataka 5,48,557 8,331 Kerala 1,53,456 613 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 1,15,361 2,122 Maharashtra 12,82,963 34,345 Manipur 9,537 62 Meghalaya 4,961 42 Mizoram 1,759 0 Nagaland 5,671 16 Delhi 2,60,623 5,123 Puducherry 24,895 487 Punjab 1,05,220 3,066 Rajasthan 1,22,270 1,397 Sikkim 2,628 30 Tamil Nadu 5,63,691 9,076 Telangana 1,79,246 1,070 Tripura 23,789 260 Uttar Pradesh 3,84,277 5,366 Uttarakhand 44,044 529 West Bengal 2,37,869 4,606 Odisha 1,96,888 752 Andhra Pradesh 6,54,385 5,558 Jammu and Kashmir 68,614 1,084 Ladakh 3,969 47

No. of people discharged: 47,36,364

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.