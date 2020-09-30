Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on September 30

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 62 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over nine lakh people dead globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

62,14,384 as of September 30

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

96,417







States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 3,803 53 Arunachal Pradesh 9,332 15 Assam 173,629 667 Bihar 1,81,471 894 Chandigarh 11,816 158 Chhattisgarh 108,458 877 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 3,035 2 Goa 32,777 419 Gujarat 1,36,004 3,442 Haryana 1,26,974 1,356 Himachal Pradesh 14,747 180 Jharkhand 82,540 700 Karnataka 5,92,911 8,777 Kerala 1,87,277 720 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 1,26,043 2,281 Maharashtra 13,66,129 35,181 Manipur 10,746 65 Meghalaya 5,463 47 Mizoram 1,958 0 Nagaland 6,040 17 Delhi 2,76,325 5,320 Puducherry 27,066 517 Punjab 1,12,460 3,359 Rajasthan 1,33,119 1,471 Sikkim 2,856 35 Tamil Nadu 5,91,943 9,453 Telangana 189,283 1,116 Tripura 25,353 276 Uttar Pradesh 3,94,856 5,717 Uttarakhand 47,995 591 West Bengal 2,53,768 4,899 Odisha 212,609 828 Andhra Pradesh 6.87,351 5,780 Jammu and Kashmir 74,095 1,146 Ladakh 4,152 58

No. of people discharged: 51,01,397

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.