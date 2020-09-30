Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Sept 30

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on September 30

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 62,14,384; death toll stands at 96,417 as of September 30

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 30 2020, 07:20 ist
  • updated: Sep 30 2020, 07:25 ist
An Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) worker is seen through a plastic sheet as she waits to collect swab samples of residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus at a government primary health centre in Hyderabad on September 29, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 62 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over nine lakh people dead globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

62,14,384 as of September 30

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 

96,417




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands3,80353
Arunachal Pradesh9,33215
Assam173,629667
Bihar1,81,471 894
Chandigarh11,816 158
Chhattisgarh108,458877
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu3,0352
Goa32,777419
Gujarat1,36,0043,442
Haryana1,26,9741,356
Himachal Pradesh14,747180
Jharkhand82,540700
Karnataka5,92,9118,777
Kerala1,87,277720
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh1,26,043 2,281
Maharashtra13,66,12935,181
Manipur10,74665
Meghalaya5,46347
Mizoram1,9580
Nagaland6,04017
Delhi2,76,3255,320
Puducherry27,066517
Punjab1,12,4603,359
Rajasthan1,33,1191,471
Sikkim2,85635
Tamil Nadu5,91,9439,453
Telangana189,2831,116
Tripura25,353276
Uttar Pradesh3,94,8565,717
Uttarakhand47,995591
West Bengal2,53,7684,899
Odisha212,609828 
Andhra Pradesh6.87,351 5,780
Jammu and Kashmir74,0951,146
Ladakh4,15258

No. of people discharged: 51,01,397 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

