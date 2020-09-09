Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on September 9

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 43 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 8 lakh people dead globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

43,59,116 as of September 9

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 73,836

States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 3,359 50 Arunachal Pradesh 5,180 8 Assam 1,28,244 370 Bihar 1,50,694 765 Chandigarh 6,372 75 Chhattisgarh 47,280 395 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 2,575 2 Goa 21,630 256 Gujarat 1,06,966 3,136 Haryana 81,059 854 Himachal Pradesh 7,704 58 Jharkhand 52,644 484 Karnataka 4,12,190 6,680 Kerala 92,515 372 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 77,323 1,609 Maharashtra 9,43,772 27,407 Manipur 7,202 39 Meghalaya 3,276 17 Mizoram 1,123 0 Nagaland 4,245 10 Delhi 1,97,135 4,618 Puducherry 17,749 337 Punjab 67,547 1,990 Rajasthan 94,126 1,164 Sikkim 1,958 7 Tamil Nadu 4,74,940 8,012 Telangana 1,45,163 906 Tripura 16,157 152 Uttar Pradesh 2,78,473 4,047 Uttarakhand 26,094 360 West Bengal 1,86,956 3,677 Odisha 1,31,382 569 Andhra Pradesh 5,17,094 4,560 Jammu and Kashmir 45,925 815 Ladakh 3,064 35

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged:

33,23,950

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.