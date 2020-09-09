Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Sept 9

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on September 9

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 43,59,116; death toll stands at 73,836 as of September 9

DH Web Desk
  • Sep 09 2020, 07:09 ist
  • updated: Sep 09 2020, 07:32 ist
A cycle-rickshaw puller (C) wearing a facemask waits for customers as Jamlpur's Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) reopened after nearly four months of shutdown due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, in Ahmedabad on September 8, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 43 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 8 lakh people dead globally.

On September 6, India topped Brazil's coronavirus tally and now has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 cases.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 

43,59,116 as of September 9

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 73,836

StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands3,35950
Arunachal Pradesh5,1808
Assam1,28,244370
Bihar1,50,694765
Chandigarh6,37275
Chhattisgarh47,280395
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu2,5752
Goa21,630256
Gujarat1,06,9663,136
Haryana81,059854
Himachal Pradesh7,70458
Jharkhand52,644484
Karnataka4,12,1906,680
Kerala92,515372
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh77,3231,609
Maharashtra9,43,77227,407
Manipur7,20239
Meghalaya3,27617
Mizoram1,1230
Nagaland4,24510
Delhi1,97,1354,618
Puducherry17,749337
Punjab67,5471,990
Rajasthan94,1261,164
Sikkim1,9587
Tamil Nadu4,74,9408,012
Telangana1,45,163906
Tripura16,157152
Uttar Pradesh2,78,4734,047
Uttarakhand26,094360
West Bengal1,86,9563,677
Odisha1,31,382569
Andhra Pradesh5,17,0944,560
Jammu and Kashmir45,925815
Ladakh3,06435

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 

33,23,950

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

