Coronavirus: India on path of victory against COVID-19 but urge citizens to continue to be patient, says PM Modi

As COVID-19 Lockdown 4.0 ending on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shot off a letter to people on Saturday saying India has started "traversing on the path of victory" against the pandemic but urged them to continue to show patience as they did so far.

The letter, which came on the occasion of NDA completing one year on May 30 in his second term, also highlighted the achievements of his dispensation, saying this day last year began a "golden chapter" in the history of Indian democracy as it voted back a government with a full majority for the first time in decades.

Emphasising that people's "affection, goodwill and active cooperation have given new energy, and inspiration", he said people voted for "substantive transformation" in 2014 when he won the first time and by the time he went in for re-election, the country witnessed the administrative apparatus breaking itself "free of status quo and from the swamp of corruption as well as misgovernance".

Noting that India's stature rose "significantly" during his first tenure, proved its mettle through surgical and airstrikes and enhanced the dignity of the poor through financial inclusion, he said people voted in 2019 "not merely for continuity but also with a dream to take the country to new heights and a global leader.

He also highlighted various measures taken by his government, which included the abrogation of special status for Jammu and Kashmir, ending the "barbaric practice" of Triple Talaq and displaying a spirit of compassion and inclusiveness by amending the Citizenship Act.

Modi said would have been in their midst on Saturday but COVID-19 situation was not permitting him to do so. "As we were moving ahead at a fast pace in the fulfilment of hopes and aspirations of our countrymen, the COVID-19 global pandemic engulfed our country as well...Many feared that India will become a problem for the world when COVID-19 hits India. But today, through sheer confidence and resilience, you have transformed the way the world looks at us," he said.

In a crisis of this magnitude, he said it cannot be claimed that no one suffered any inconvenience or discomfort and acknowledged several sections like migrant workers, hawkers and artisans underwent "tremendous suffering".

"However, we have to take care to ensure that inconveniences that we are facing do not turn into disasters. Hence, it is very important for every Indian to follow all rules and guidelines. We have displayed patience so far and we should continue to do so. This is one of the important reasons for India being safer and in a better state than many other countries. This is a long battle but we have started traversing on the path of victory, and victory is our collective resolve," he said.

With COVID-19's devastating impact on the economy, he said there has been debate about how will countries recover. "However, given the way India has surprised the world with its unity and resolve in the fight against COVID-19, there is a firm belief that we will also set an example in economic revival. It is the need of the hour that we must become self-reliant," he said adding the Rs 20 lakh crore 'Atma-Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' was a major step in this direction.

"There are many challenges and problems that our country faces. I am working day and night. There could be deficiencies in me but there is nothing that our country lacks. So, I believe in you, your strength and your abilities even more than I believe in myself," he said.