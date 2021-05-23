Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 23

The daily rise in coronavirus cases in India remained below 3 lakh for the sixth consecutive day with 2,57,299 new cases recorded in a single day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.
India's total tally of Covid-19 cases climbed to 2,62,89,290.
Coronavirus in India:
Total number of positive cases (including deaths):
2,62,89,290 as of May 23, 2021
States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):
2,95,525 as of May 23, 2021
|State
|Total Cases
|Deaths
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|6,789
|96
|Andhra Pradesh
|15,42,079
|9800
|Arunachal Pradesh
|23,553
|89
|Assam
|3,59,640
|2507
|Bihar
|6,81,199
|4241
|Chandigarh
|57,737
|666
|Chhattisgarh
|9,41,366
|12295
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu
|9,880
|4
|Delhi
|14,12,959
|22,831
|Goa
|1,43,192
|2,302
|Gujarat
|7,80,471
|9,469
|Haryana
|7,28,607
|7,317
|Himachal Pradesh
|1,75,384
|2,652
|Jammu and Kashmir
|2,63,905
|3,465
|Jharkhand
|3,27,035
|4,760
|Karnataka
|23,67,742
|24,207
|Kerala
|22,93,632
|6,994
|Ladakh
|17,146
|173
|Lakshadweep
|6,101
|22
|Madhya Pradesh
|7,57,119
|7,394
|Maharashtra
|55,27,092
|86,618
|Manipur
|42,565
|661
|Meghalaya
|27,755
|414
|Mizoram
|10,024
|30
|Nagaland
|19,593
|258
|Odisha
|6,68,422
|2,430
|Puducherry
|93,167
|1,295
|Punjab
|5,28,676
|12,888
|Rajasthan
|9,03,418
|7,475
|Sikkim
|12,521
|220
|Tamil Nadu
|17,70,988
|19,598
|Telangana
|5,47,727
|3,085
|Tripura
|45,223
|457
|Uttarakhand
|3,07,566
|5,600
|Uttar Pradesh
|1,65,9212
|18,760
|West Bengal
|12,29,805
|14,054
No. of people discharged: 2,30,70,365
Total Vaccination: 19,33,72,819
Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.
