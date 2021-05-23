State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 23

Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 23

India is now the only country after the US with a total caseload of over 2.6 crore

DH Web Desk,
  • May 23 2021, 06:31 ist
  • updated: May 23 2021, 06:31 ist
A medical worker inoculates a girl sitting inside an auto rickshaw with a dose of the Covishield Covid-19 vaccine during a special drive-in vaccination camp held in Bhopal. Credit: AFP Photo

The daily rise in coronavirus cases in India remained below 3 lakh for the sixth consecutive day with 2,57,299 new cases recorded in a single day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

India's total tally of Covid-19 cases climbed to 2,62,89,290.

Coronavirus in India:

Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

 2,62,89,290 as of May 23, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

2,95,525 as of May 23, 2021

State Total CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands6,78996
Andhra Pradesh15,42,0799800
Arunachal Pradesh23,55389
Assam3,59,6402507
Bihar6,81,1994241
Chandigarh57,737666
Chhattisgarh9,41,36612295
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu9,8804
Delhi14,12,95922,831
Goa1,43,1922,302
Gujarat7,80,4719,469
Haryana7,28,6077,317
Himachal Pradesh1,75,3842,652
Jammu and Kashmir2,63,9053,465
Jharkhand3,27,0354,760
Karnataka23,67,74224,207
Kerala22,93,6326,994
Ladakh17,146173
Lakshadweep6,10122
Madhya Pradesh7,57,1197,394
Maharashtra55,27,09286,618
Manipur42,565661
Meghalaya27,755414
Mizoram10,02430
Nagaland19,593258
Odisha6,68,4222,430
Puducherry93,1671,295
Punjab5,28,67612,888
Rajasthan9,03,4187,475
Sikkim12,521220
Tamil Nadu17,70,98819,598
Telangana5,47,7273,085
Tripura45,223457
Uttarakhand3,07,5665,600
Uttar Pradesh1,65,921218,760
West Bengal12,29,80514,054
   

No. of people discharged: 2,30,70,365 

Total Vaccination: 19,33,72,819

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

