Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on May 23

The daily rise in coronavirus cases in India remained below 3 lakh for the sixth consecutive day with 2,57,299 new cases recorded in a single day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

India's total tally of Covid-19 cases climbed to 2,62,89,290.

Coronavirus in India:

Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

2,62,89,290 as of May 23, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

2,95,525 as of May 23, 2021

State Total Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 6,789 96 Andhra Pradesh 15,42,079 9800 Arunachal Pradesh 23,553 89 Assam 3,59,640 2507 Bihar 6,81,199 4241 Chandigarh 57,737 666 Chhattisgarh 9,41,366 12295 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 9,880 4 Delhi 14,12,959 22,831 Goa 1,43,192 2,302 Gujarat 7,80,471 9,469 Haryana 7,28,607 7,317 Himachal Pradesh 1,75,384 2,652 Jammu and Kashmir 2,63,905 3,465 Jharkhand 3,27,035 4,760 Karnataka 23,67,742 24,207 Kerala 22,93,632 6,994 Ladakh 17,146 173 Lakshadweep 6,101 22 Madhya Pradesh 7,57,119 7,394 Maharashtra 55,27,092 86,618 Manipur 42,565 661 Meghalaya 27,755 414 Mizoram 10,024 30 Nagaland 19,593 258 Odisha 6,68,422 2,430 Puducherry 93,167 1,295 Punjab 5,28,676 12,888 Rajasthan 9,03,418 7,475 Sikkim 12,521 220 Tamil Nadu 17,70,988 19,598 Telangana 5,47,727 3,085 Tripura 45,223 457 Uttarakhand 3,07,566 5,600 Uttar Pradesh 1,65,9212 18,760 West Bengal 12,29,805 14,054

No. of people discharged: 2,30,70,365

Total Vaccination: 19,33,72,819

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.