Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on July 12

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected more than 8.42 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left more than 5 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 8,42,998 as of July 12

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 22,554

States Positive cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 156 0 Arunachal Pradesh 335 2 Assam 14,600 27 Bihar 14,575 119 Chandigarh 549 8 Chhattisgarh 3679 17 Dadar and Nagar Haveli 372 0 Daman and Diu 87 0 Goa 2,251 9 Gujarat 41,027 2,034 Haryana 20,582 297 Himachal Pradesh 1,172 11 Jharkhand 3,518 23 Karnataka 33,418 543 Kerala 7,438 29 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 16,657 638 Maharashtra 2,46,600 10,116 Manipur 1593 0 Meghalaya 207 2 Mizoram 226 0 Nagaland 732 0 Delhi 1,10,921 3,334 Puducherry 1,337 17 Punjab 7357 187 Rajasthan 23,748 503 Sikkim 134 0 Tamil Nadu 1,34,226 1,898 Telangana 32,224 339 Tripura 1,918 1 Uttar Pradesh 35,092 913 Uttarakhand 3,417 46 West Bengal 28,453 906 Odisha 12,526 56 Andhra Pradesh 27,235 309 Jammu and Kashmir 10,156 169 Ladakh 1064 1 Cases being reassigned to states 3416

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 5,15,385

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.