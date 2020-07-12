Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on July 12

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on July 12

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 8,42,998; death toll stands at 22,554 as of July 12

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 12 2020, 07:02 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2020, 07:04 ist
Social activists dressed as Lord Yamraj, the Hindu god of death, and wearing coronavirus themed helmets offer face masks to people during an awareness campaign in Bhopal. Credit: PTI

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected more than 8.42 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left more than 5 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact: 

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 8,42,998 as of July 12

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 22,554

 

StatesPositive casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands1560
Arunachal Pradesh3352
Assam14,60027
Bihar14,575119
Chandigarh5498
Chhattisgarh367917
Dadar and Nagar Haveli3720
Daman and Diu870
Goa2,2519
Gujarat41,0272,034
Haryana20,582297
Himachal Pradesh1,17211
Jharkhand3,51823
Karnataka33,418543
Kerala7,43829
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh16,657638
Maharashtra2,46,60010,116
Manipur15930
Meghalaya2072
Mizoram2260
Nagaland7320
Delhi1,10,9213,334
Puducherry1,33717
Punjab7357187
Rajasthan23,748503
Sikkim1340
Tamil Nadu1,34,2261,898
Telangana32,224339
Tripura1,9181
Uttar Pradesh35,092913
Uttarakhand3,41746
West Bengal28,453906
Odisha12,52656
Andhra Pradesh27,235309
Jammu and Kashmir10,156169
Ladakh10641
Cases being reassigned to states3416 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 5,15,385

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Bengaluru
Karnataka
Mumbai
Maharashtra
Dharavi
Jammu and Kashmir
Uttarakhand
Uttar Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh
Chandigarh
Chhattisgarh
Ladakh
Delhi
Haryana
Punjab
Rajasthan
Ahmedabad
Gujarat
Goa
Bihar
Jharkhand
Madhya Pradesh
West Bengal
Kolkata
Arunachal Pradesh
Assam
Guwahati
Sikkim
Nagaland
Daman and Diu
Manipur
Mizoram
Tripura
Meghalaya
Chennai
Tamil Nadu
Kerala
Kasargod
Puducherry
Andhra Pradesh
Telangana

What's Brewing

Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for Covid-19

Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for Covid-19

Covid-19: Kids in 62% surveyed homes stopped education

Covid-19: Kids in 62% surveyed homes stopped education

'Police threatened me to take down Thoothukudi video'

'Police threatened me to take down Thoothukudi video'

Diseases without borders

Diseases without borders

Trump seen wearing face mask in public for first time

Trump seen wearing face mask in public for first time

A vaccine by diktat?

A vaccine by diktat?

 