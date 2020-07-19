Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on July 19

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected more than 10 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left nearly 6 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 10,77,866 as of July 19

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 26,821

States Positive cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 198 0 Arunachal Pradesh 650 3 Assam 22918 53 Bihar 25,136 208 Chandigarh 700 12 Chhattisgarh 5233 24 Dadar and Nagar Haveli 462 1 Daman and Diu 140 1 Goa 3484 21 Gujarat 47,476 2,127 Haryana 25547 344 Himachal Pradesh 1457 11 Jharkhand 5342 46 Karnataka 59,625 1,240 Kerala 11,659 40 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 21763 706 Maharashtra 300937 11,596 Manipur 1,891 0 Meghalaya 418 2 Mizoram 284 0 Nagaland 978 0 Delhi 1,21,582 3,597 Puducherry 1894 28 Punjab 9792 246 Rajasthan 28500 553 Sikkim 275 0 Tamil Nadu 165714 2,403 Telangana 43780 409 Tripura 2366 5 Uttar Pradesh 47,513 1,108 Uttarakhand 4,276 52 West Bengal 40,209 1,076 Odisha 16,701 86 Andhra Pradesh 44609 586 Jammu and Kashmir 13198 236 Ladakh 1159 1 Cases being reassigned to states

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 6,53,751

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.