Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on July 19

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 10,77,866; death toll stands at 26,821 as of July 19

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 19 2020, 06:41 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2020, 09:55 ist
Medics wearing PPE kits arrive to conduct COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test at Kalasipalyam during a week lockdown imposed due to surge in coronavirus cases, in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected more than 10 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left nearly 6 lakh people dead globally.

 

 

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact: 

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 10,77,866 as of July 19

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 26,821

StatesPositive casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands1980
Arunachal Pradesh6503
Assam2291853
Bihar25,136208
Chandigarh70012
Chhattisgarh523324
Dadar and Nagar Haveli4621
Daman and Diu1401
Goa348421
Gujarat47,4762,127
Haryana25547344
Himachal Pradesh145711
Jharkhand534246
Karnataka59,6251,240
Kerala11,65940
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh21763706
Maharashtra30093711,596
Manipur1,8910
Meghalaya4182
Mizoram2840
Nagaland9780
Delhi1,21,5823,597
Puducherry189428
Punjab9792246
Rajasthan28500553
Sikkim2750
Tamil Nadu1657142,403
Telangana43780409
Tripura23665
Uttar Pradesh47,5131,108
Uttarakhand4,27652
West Bengal40,2091,076
Odisha16,70186
Andhra Pradesh44609586
Jammu and Kashmir13198236
Ladakh11591
Cases being reassigned to states  

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 6,53,751

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

