Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on June 30

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on June 30

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 5,65,222; death toll stands at 16,860 as of June 30

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 30 2020, 06:43 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2020, 06:43 ist
A health-worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a sample using a swab from a woman during a check-up campaign for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a residential society in Mumbai. Credit: Reuters

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected more than 5.6 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on Jan. 30 in Kerala.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left more than 5 lakh people dead globally.

While Covid-19 has impacted the US, Brazil and Russia the worst, India has already felt the hit to its economy. Covid-19 has also spread to far-flung regions of the country.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact: 

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 5,65,222  as of June 30

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 16,860

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 3,08,951 

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Bengaluru
Karnataka
Mumbai
Maharashtra
Gujarat
Ahmedabad
Goa
Rajasthan
Delhi
Punjab
Haryana
Chandigarh
Himachal Pradesh
Uttarakhand
Arunachal Pradesh
Assam
Nagaland
Guwahati
Manipur
Mizoram
Tripura
Sikkim
Agartala
Meghalaya
West Bengal
Kolkata
Bihar
Jharkhand
Odisha
Chhattisgarh
Madhya Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Hyderabad
Telangana
Tamil Nadu
Chennai
Kerala
Kasaragod
Puducherry
Daman and Diu

What's Brewing

India debates skin-tone bias as beauty cos alter ads

India debates skin-tone bias as beauty cos alter ads

Trump deletes retweet of video with 'white power' chant

Trump deletes retweet of video with 'white power' chant

Can Covid-19 damage the brain?

Can Covid-19 damage the brain?

Podcast | The Lead: KK Shailaja on Kerala's Covid fight

Podcast | The Lead: KK Shailaja on Kerala's Covid fight

 