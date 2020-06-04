Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on June 4

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting more than 2.1 lakh people.

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 3.7 lakh people dead globally.

While the novel coronavirus has impacted China, Italy, the US, and Spain the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 2,16,071‬ as of June 4.

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 6,078

State Positive Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 0 Arunachal Pradesh 29 0 Assam 1,672 4 Bihar 4,271 24 Chandigarh 301 5 Chhattisgarh 628 2 Dadra and Nagar Haveli 4 0 Daman and Diu 0 0 Goa 126 0 Gujarat 18,117 1122 Haryana 2,954 24 Himachal Pradesh 360 6 Jharkhand 736 5 Karnataka 4,063 55 Kerala 1,494 11 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 8,588 371 Maharashtra 74,680 2,587 Manipur 108 0 Meghalaya 31 1 Mizoram 14 0 Nagaland 58 0 Delhi 23,465 606 Puducherry 90 1 Punjab 2,376 47 Rajasthan 9,652 209 Sikkim 2 0 Tamil Nadu 25,872 208 Telangana 3,020 99 Tripura 468 0 Uttar Pradesh 8,870 230 Uttarakhand 1,085 7 West Bengal 6,508 345 Odisha 2,388 7 Andhra Pradesh 3,971 68 Jammu and Kashmir 2,857 34 Ladakh 90 1 Cases being reassigned to states 7,123

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 100,303

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.