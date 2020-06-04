COVID-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on June 4

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on June 4

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 2,16,071‬, death toll stands at 6,078 as of June 4

DH Web Desk
  • Jun 04 2020, 06:52 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2020, 06:52 ist
Railway porters wearing face mask wait to board a train at New Delhi Railway Station, during COVID-19 lockdown 5.0, in New Delhi, Monday, June 1, 2020. (Credit: PTI Photo)

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting more than 2.1 lakh people.

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 3.7 lakh people dead globally.

While the novel coronavirus has impacted China, Italy, the US, and Spain the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 2,16,071‬ as of June 4.

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 6,078

State Positive CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands330
Arunachal Pradesh290
Assam1,6724
Bihar4,27124
Chandigarh3015
Chhattisgarh6282
Dadra and Nagar Haveli40
Daman and Diu00
Goa1260
Gujarat18,1171122
Haryana2,95424
Himachal Pradesh3606
Jharkhand7365
Karnataka4,06355
Kerala1,49411
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh8,588371
Maharashtra 74,6802,587
Manipur1080
Meghalaya311
Mizoram140
Nagaland580
Delhi23,465606
Puducherry901
Punjab2,37647
Rajasthan9,652209
Sikkim20
Tamil Nadu25,872208
Telangana3,02099
Tripura4680
Uttar Pradesh8,870230
Uttarakhand1,0857
West Bengal6,508345
Odisha2,3887
Andhra Pradesh3,97168
Jammu and Kashmir2,85734
Ladakh901
Cases being reassigned to states7,123 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 100,303

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.

