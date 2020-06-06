Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on June 6

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting more than 2.35 lakh people.

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 3.7 lakh people dead globally.

While the novel coronavirus has impacted China, Italy, the US, and Spain the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

Here's the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic.

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 2,35,715 as of June 6.

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 6,608

State Positive Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 0 Arunachal Pradesh 42 1 Assam 2,115 4 Bihar 4,598 29 Chandigarh 301 5 Chhattisgarh 863 2 Dadar and Nagar Haveli 12 0 Daman and Diu 0 0 Goa 196 0 Gujarat 19,119 1190 Haryana 3597 24 Himachal Pradesh 389 5 Jharkhand 922 7 Karnataka 4,835 57 Kerala 1697 14 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 8,762 377 Maharashtra 80229 2,849 Manipur 132 0 Meghalaya 33 1 Mizoram 22 0 Nagaland 94 0 Delhi 26334 708 Puducherry 104 1 Punjab 2415 47 Rajasthan 10,084 213 Sikkim 2 0 Tamil Nadu 28,694 232 Telangana 3,290 105 Tripura 695 0 Uttar Pradesh 9733 257 Uttarakhand 1,215 11 West Bengal 7303 355 Odisha 2,608 7 Andhra Pradesh 4,223 71 Jammu and Kashmir 3324 35 Ladakh 90 1 Cases being reassigned to states 7610

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 100,303

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.