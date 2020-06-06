COVID-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on June 6

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on June 6

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 2,35,715, death toll stands at 6,608 as of June 6

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 06 2020, 06:52 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2020, 08:07 ist
A transgender person collects free groceries kits distributed by a private organisation after the government eased a nationwide lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Bangalore on June 5, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo/Manjunath Kiran

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting more than 2.35 lakh people.

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 3.7 lakh people dead globally.

While the novel coronavirus has impacted China, Italy, the US, and Spain the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 2,35,715 as of June 6.

 

 

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 6,608

State Positive CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands330
Arunachal Pradesh421
Assam2,1154
Bihar4,59829
Chandigarh3015
Chhattisgarh8632
Dadar and Nagar Haveli120
Daman and Diu00
Goa1960
Gujarat19,1191190
Haryana359724
Himachal Pradesh3895
Jharkhand9227
Karnataka4,83557
Kerala169714
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh8,762377
Maharashtra 802292,849
Manipur1320
Meghalaya331
Mizoram220
Nagaland940
Delhi26334708
Puducherry1041
Punjab241547
Rajasthan10,084213
Sikkim20
Tamil Nadu28,694232
Telangana3,290105
Tripura6950
Uttar Pradesh9733257
Uttarakhand1,21511
West Bengal7303355
Odisha2,6087
Andhra Pradesh4,22371
Jammu and Kashmir332435
Ladakh901
Cases being reassigned to states7610 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 100,303

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.

