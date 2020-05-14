COVID-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on May 14

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on May 14

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 77,892; death toll stands at 2,516 as of May 14

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 14 2020, 06:57 ist
  • updated: May 14 2020, 06:57 ist
Migrant workers ride on a vehicle as they return to their village, during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ghaziabad, in the outskirts of New Delhi, India, May 13, 2020. (Credit: Reuters/Adnan Abidi)

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting more than 77,000 people.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 2.9 lakh people dead globally.

While the novel coronavirus has impacted China, Italy, the US, and Spain the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 77,892 as of May 14.

 

 

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 2,516

 

StatePositive CasesDeaths

Andaman and Nicobar Islands330
Arunachal Pradesh10
Assam792
Bihar9407
Chandigarh1913
Chhattisgarh590
Dadra and Nagar Haveli10
Daman and Diu00
Goa70
Gujarat9268537
Haryana78311
Himachal Pradesh662
Jharkhand1773
Karnataka95132
Kerala5344
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh4183232
Maharashtra 25,922975
Manipur20
Meghalaya131
Mizoram10
Nagaland00
Delhi7998106
Puducherry131
Punjab1,92432
Rajasthan4328121
Sikkim00
Tamil Nadu922764
Telangana1,36734
Tripura1540
Uttar Pradesh3,66482
Uttarakhand721
West Bengal2,290207
Odisha5383
Andhra Pradesh209046
Jammu and Kashmir97110
Ladakh450

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 23,386

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Bengaluru
Karnataka
Mumbai
Maharashtra
Gujarat
Ahmendabad
Goa
Rajasthan
Punjab
Haryana
Chandigarh
Uttarakhand
Jammu and Kashmir
Himachal Pradesh
Arunachal Pradesh
Assam
Guwahati
Manipur
Mizoram
Meghalaya
Nagaland
Agartala
Tripura
West Bengal
Odisha
Bihar
Jharkhand
Chhattisgarh
Madhya Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Telangana
Tamil Nadu
Chennai
Puducherry
Kerala
Kasaragod

What's Brewing

Are Vegans immune to COVID-19?

Are Vegans immune to COVID-19?

Scientists decode how COVID-19 disease kills people

Scientists decode how COVID-19 disease kills people

India to plan tax holiday to win new investments

India to plan tax holiday to win new investments

Comet Swan to light up the sky before sunrise

Comet Swan to light up the sky before sunrise

 