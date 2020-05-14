Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on May 14

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting more than 77,000 people.

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 2.9 lakh people dead globally.

While the novel coronavirus has impacted China, Italy, the US, and Spain the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

Here's the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic.

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 77,892 as of May 14.

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 2,516

StatePositive CasesDeaths

Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 0 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 Assam 79 2 Bihar 940 7 Chandigarh 191 3 Chhattisgarh 59 0 Dadra and Nagar Haveli 1 0 Daman and Diu 0 0 Goa 7 0 Gujarat 9268 537 Haryana 783 11 Himachal Pradesh 66 2 Jharkhand 177 3 Karnataka 951 32 Kerala 534 4 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 4183 232 Maharashtra 25,922 975 Manipur 2 0 Meghalaya 13 1 Mizoram 1 0 Nagaland 0 0 Delhi 7998 106 Puducherry 13 1 Punjab 1,924 32 Rajasthan 4328 121 Sikkim 0 0 Tamil Nadu 9227 64 Telangana 1,367 34 Tripura 154 0 Uttar Pradesh 3,664 82 Uttarakhand 72 1 West Bengal 2,290 207 Odisha 538 3 Andhra Pradesh 2090 46 Jammu and Kashmir 971 10 Ladakh 45 0

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 23,386

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.