COVID-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on May 27

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on May 27

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 1,50,611; death toll stands at 4,335 as of May 27

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 27 2020, 06:56 ist
  • updated: May 27 2020, 06:56 ist
An APSRTC worker conducts thermal screening of a passenger at Pandit Nehru Bus Station, during the fourth phase of COVID-19 lockdown, in Vijayawada. (PTI Photo)

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting more than 1.5 lakh people.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 3.4 lakh people dead globally.

While the novel coronavirus has impacted China, Italy, the US, and Spain the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 1,50,611 as of May 27.

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 4,335

State Positive CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands330
Arunachal Pradesh20
Assam5974
Bihar2870 14
Chandigarh2784
Chhattisgarh2910
Dadra and Nagar Haveli20
Daman and Diu00
Goa670
Gujarat14829 915
Haryana1305 17
Himachal Pradesh2346
Jharkhand410 4
Karnataka228344
Kerala9636
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh7024 305
Maharashtra 54758 1792 
Manipur390
Meghalaya151
Mizoram10
Nagaland30
Delhi14465288
Puducherry471
Punjab210640
Rajasthan7476168
Sikkim10
Tamil Nadu17782 127
Telangana1991 57
Tripura1980
Uttar Pradesh6724 177
Uttarakhand4004
West Bengal4009278
Odisha15177
Andhra Pradesh311056
Jammu and Kashmir1759 24
Ladakh520
Cases being reassigned to states2970 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 60,491

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Bengaluru
Karnataka
Mumbai
Maharashtra
Gujarat
Ahmedabad
Goa
Rajasthan
Punjab
Chandigarh
Haryana
Uttarakhand
Himachal Pradesh
Jammu and Kashmir
Arunachal Pradesh
Assam
Guwahati
Nagaland
Manipur
Mizoram
Meghalaya
Tripura
Agartala
West Bengal
Kolkata
Odisha
Bihar
Jharkhand
Chhattisgarh
Madhya Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Telangana
Hyderabad
Tamil Nadu
Chennai
Kerala
Kasaragod
Puducherry

What's Brewing

COVID lockdown: ‘Reverse trafficking’ of child labour

COVID lockdown: ‘Reverse trafficking’ of child labour

Kerala risks sliding into community transmission: CM

Kerala risks sliding into community transmission: CM

'Easing of travel restrictions behind COVID-19 surge'

'Easing of travel restrictions behind COVID-19 surge'

'States deficit up to 4.5% of GDP; Revenue gap at 2.8%'

'States deficit up to 4.5% of GDP; Revenue gap at 2.8%'

Reliance launches JioMart across 200 cities

Reliance launches JioMart across 200 cities

‘With infections contained, we’re in a good position’

‘With infections contained, we’re in a good position’

 