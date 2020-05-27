Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on May 27

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting more than 1.5 lakh people.

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 3.4 lakh people dead globally.

While the novel coronavirus has impacted China, Italy, the US, and Spain the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 1,50,611 as of May 27.

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 4,335

State Positive Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 0 Arunachal Pradesh 2 0 Assam 597 4 Bihar 2870 14 Chandigarh 278 4 Chhattisgarh 291 0 Dadra and Nagar Haveli 2 0 Daman and Diu 0 0 Goa 67 0 Gujarat 14829 915 Haryana 1305 17 Himachal Pradesh 234 6 Jharkhand 410 4 Karnataka 2283 44 Kerala 963 6 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 7024 305 Maharashtra 54758 1792 Manipur 39 0 Meghalaya 15 1 Mizoram 1 0 Nagaland 3 0 Delhi 14465 288 Puducherry 47 1 Punjab 2106 40 Rajasthan 7476 168 Sikkim 1 0 Tamil Nadu 17782 127 Telangana 1991 57 Tripura 198 0 Uttar Pradesh 6724 177 Uttarakhand 400 4 West Bengal 4009 278 Odisha 1517 7 Andhra Pradesh 3110 56 Jammu and Kashmir 1759 24 Ladakh 52 0 Cases being reassigned to states 2970

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 60,491

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.