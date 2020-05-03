Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on May 3

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting more than 39,500 people.

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 2 lakh people dead globally.

While the novel coronavirus has impacted China, Italy, the US, and Spain the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 39,603 as of May 3.

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 1,314

State Positive Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 0 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 Assam 43 1 Bihar 476 4 Chandigarh 94 0 Chhattisgarh 43 0 Dadra and Nagar Haveli 0 0 Daman and Diu 0 0 Goa 7 0 Gujarat 5054 262 Haryana 376 5 Himachal Pradesh 41 2 Jharkhand 113 3 Karnataka 601 25 Kerala 499 4 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 2719 145 Maharashtra 12,296 521 Manipur 2 0 Meghalaya 12 1 Mizoram 1 0 Nagaland 0 0 Delhi 4122 64 Puducherry 8 0 Punjab 722 20 Rajasthan 2720 65 Sikkim 0 0 Tamil Nadu 2757 29 Telangana 1,061 29 Tripura 2 0 Uttar Pradesh 2487 43 Uttarakhand 58 1 West Bengal 886 48 Odisha 156 1 Andhra Pradesh 1525 33 Jammu and Kashmir 666 8 Ladakh 22 0

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 7797

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.