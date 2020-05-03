COVID-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on May 3

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on May 3

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 39,603; death toll stands at 1,314 as of May 3

DH Web Desk
  • May 03 2020, 08:08 ist
  • updated: May 03 2020, 08:17 ist
PTI photo

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting more than 39,500 people.

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 2 lakh people dead globally.

 

While the novel coronavirus has impacted China, Italy, the US, and Spain the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 39,603 as of May 3.

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 1,314

StatePositive CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands330
Arunachal Pradesh10
Assam431
Bihar4764
Chandigarh940
Chhattisgarh430
Dadra and Nagar Haveli00
Daman and Diu00
Goa70
Gujarat5054262
Haryana3765
Himachal Pradesh412
Jharkhand1133
Karnataka60125
Kerala4994
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh2719145
Maharashtra12,296521
Manipur20
Meghalaya121
Mizoram10
Nagaland00
Delhi412264
Puducherry80
Punjab72220
Rajasthan272065
Sikkim00
Tamil Nadu275729
Telangana1,06129
Tripura20
Uttar Pradesh248743
Uttarakhand581
West Bengal88648
Odisha1561
Andhra Pradesh152533
Jammu and Kashmir6668
Ladakh220

 

 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 7797

 

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.

