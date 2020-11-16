Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Nov 16

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on November 16

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 88,15,628; death toll stands at 129,636 as of November 16

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 16 2020, 07:32 ist
  • updated: Nov 16 2020, 07:45 ist
A man in personal protective equipment (PPE) sanitizes a cinema hall before a movie amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai. Credit: Reuters

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 88 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 13 lakh people dead globally.

 

 

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

88,15,628 as of November 16

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 129,636




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands4,52761
Arunachal Pradesh15,79248
Assam210,175961
Bihar226,6691,179
Chandigarh15,636246
Chhattisgarh210,0042,562
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu3,2852
Goa45,845659
Gujarat187,2403,797
Haryana197,9172,011
Himachal Pradesh29,330431
Jharkhand105,935922
Karnataka860,08211,508
Kerala520,4171,848
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh183,0573,083
Maharashtra1,744,69845,914
Manipur21,636218
Meghalaya10,632100
Mizoram3,3684
Nagaland9,75053
Delhi482,1707,519
Puducherry36,299608
Punjab140,6054,428
Rajasthan223,6332,056
Sikkim4,45687
Tamil Nadu756,37211,466
Telangana257,3741,404
Tripura31,945362
Uttar Pradesh509,9037,354
Uttarakhand68,0021,102
West Bengal428,4987,610
Odisha307,9061,510
Andhra Pradesh852,9556,854
Jammu and Kashmir102,1591,580
Ladakh7,35689

No. of people discharged: 82,05,728     

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

