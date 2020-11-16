Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on November 16

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 88 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 13 lakh people dead globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

88,15,628 as of November 16

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 129,636







States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4,527 61 Arunachal Pradesh 15,792 48 Assam 210,175 961 Bihar 226,669 1,179 Chandigarh 15,636 246 Chhattisgarh 210,004 2,562 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 3,285 2 Goa 45,845 659 Gujarat 187,240 3,797 Haryana 197,917 2,011 Himachal Pradesh 29,330 431 Jharkhand 105,935 922 Karnataka 860,082 11,508 Kerala 520,417 1,848 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 183,057 3,083 Maharashtra 1,744,698 45,914 Manipur 21,636 218 Meghalaya 10,632 100 Mizoram 3,368 4 Nagaland 9,750 53 Delhi 482,170 7,519 Puducherry 36,299 608 Punjab 140,605 4,428 Rajasthan 223,633 2,056 Sikkim 4,456 87 Tamil Nadu 756,372 11,466 Telangana 257,374 1,404 Tripura 31,945 362 Uttar Pradesh 509,903 7,354 Uttarakhand 68,002 1,102 West Bengal 428,498 7,610 Odisha 307,906 1,510 Andhra Pradesh 852,955 6,854 Jammu and Kashmir 102,159 1,580 Ladakh 7,356 89

No. of people discharged: 82,05,728

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.