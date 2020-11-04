Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Nov 4

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on November 4

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 83,10,733; death toll stands at 1,23,541 as of November 4

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 04 2020, 07:25 ist
  • updated: Nov 04 2020, 07:41 ist
A woman passenger wearing protective suit, waits for train at New Delhi station. Credit: PTI

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 83 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over a million people dead globally.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

 

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 83,10,733 as of November 4

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 1,23,541




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands4,35260
Arunachal Pradesh14,99838
Assam207361934
Bihar2189641,108
Chandigarh14608228
Chhattisgarh190,5132,208
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu32322
Goa44189618
Gujarat1756633,734
Haryana1721301,817
Himachal Pradesh22665336
Jharkhand102887891
Karnataka83239611,247
Kerala4511301,559
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh1733842,974
Maharashtra169269344,248
Manipur19241184
Meghalaya974190
Mizoram2,7921
Nagaland915144
Delhi4030966,652
Puducherry35325596
Punjab1347864,245
Rajasthan2022201,936
Sikkim396777
Tamil Nadu73194211214
Telangana242,5061,351
Tripura30,989350
Uttar Pradesh4873357089
Uttarakhand631971033
West Bengal3855897013
Odisha2944151352
Andhra Pradesh8307316,734
Jammu and Kashmir961881502
Ladakh635776

No. of people discharged: 75,44,798     

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Bengaluru
Karnataka
Mumbai
Maharashtra
Chennai
Tamil Nadu
Kolkata
West Bengal
Hyderabad
Telangana
Andhra Pradesh
Delhi
Punjab
Haryana
Chandigarh
Chhattisgarh
Bihar
Jharkhand
Uttar Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh
Jammu and Kashmir
Uttarakhand
Himachal Pradesh
Sikkim
Odisha
Manipur
Mizoram
Tripura
Nagaland
Assam
Guwahati
Meghalaya
Arunachal Pradesh
Kerala
Puducherry
Kasargod
Goa
Rajasthan
Gujarat
Ahmedabad

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Congress at its lowest tally in Rajya Sabha

DH Toon | Congress at its lowest tally in Rajya Sabha

'Miracle' girl rescued 91 hours after Turkey earthquake

'Miracle' girl rescued 91 hours after Turkey earthquake

'Change species names to honor indigenous peoples'

'Change species names to honor indigenous peoples'

Dubai ruler joins coronavirus vaccine trial

Dubai ruler joins coronavirus vaccine trial

2020 US Elections: What you need to know right now

2020 US Elections: What you need to know right now

Pursuing art as a hobby can be therapeutic

Pursuing art as a hobby can be therapeutic

It's here: What to watch on Election Day in America

It's here: What to watch on Election Day in America

 