Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on November 4

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 83 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over a million people dead globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 83,10,733 as of November 4

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 1,23,541







States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4,352 60 Arunachal Pradesh 14,998 38 Assam 207361 934 Bihar 218964 1,108 Chandigarh 14608 228 Chhattisgarh 190,513 2,208 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 3232 2 Goa 44189 618 Gujarat 175663 3,734 Haryana 172130 1,817 Himachal Pradesh 22665 336 Jharkhand 102887 891 Karnataka 832396 11,247 Kerala 451130 1,559 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 173384 2,974 Maharashtra 1692693 44,248 Manipur 19241 184 Meghalaya 9741 90 Mizoram 2,792 1 Nagaland 9151 44 Delhi 403096 6,652 Puducherry 35325 596 Punjab 134786 4,245 Rajasthan 202220 1,936 Sikkim 3967 77 Tamil Nadu 731942 11214 Telangana 242,506 1,351 Tripura 30,989 350 Uttar Pradesh 487335 7089 Uttarakhand 63197 1033 West Bengal 385589 7013 Odisha 294415 1352 Andhra Pradesh 830731 6,734 Jammu and Kashmir 96188 1502 Ladakh 6357 76

No. of people discharged: 75,44,798

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.