Coronavirus: IRCTC tweaks order, food facilities to allow takeaways

  • Mar 21 2020, 23:42 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2020, 23:42 ist

The IRCTC, which manages catering in railway network, on Saturday said that it will allow takeaway food from its plazas, refreshment rooms, Jan Aahars and cell kitchens.

The revised order was issued on Saturday and will be applicable from March 22.

In the latest order, the railway subsidiary said that while takeaways will be allowed from its food outlets, no one will be allowed to sit there and have meals.

On Friday, the IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) had ordered the closure of all onboard catering services in mail or express trains from March 22 until further notice in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

"We have revised that order because we realised that passengers would be really inconvenienced as they would virtually have nowhere to get food," an official said.

Separately, the railways also ordered the closure of its museums, heritage galleries and heritage parks till April 15 as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

