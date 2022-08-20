Coronavirus News Live: Britain's Covid cases fall to lowest level in 2 months
updated: Aug 20 2022, 09:16 ist
09:15
Britain's Covid cases fall to lowest level in 2 months
Covid-19 cases in Britain have fallen to their lowest level in two months, revealing a fresh evidence that the current wave of the virus is receding, figures show.
The number of patients in hospital with the virus is also continuing to drop, though health experts warned infections are likely to rise again in the autumn and winter, reports dpa news agency.
07:49
FDA asks Pfizer to test second Paxlovid course in patients with Covid rebound
The USFood and Drug Administration (FDA) has asked Pfizer Inc to test the effects of an additional course of its antiviral Paxlovid among people who experience a rebound in Covid-19 after treatment, the regulator said on Friday. (Reuters)
