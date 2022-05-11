Coronavirus Live: Mamata Banerjee to hold meeting with senior officers on Covid situation

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will hold a meeting with senior state government officials on Wednesday to take stock of the Covid-19 situation, a top bureaucrat said. Karnataka has reported 129 new cases of Covid-19. Stay tuned for the latest updates.
Mamata Banerjee to hold meeting with senior officers on Covid situation
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will hold a meeting with senior state government officials on Wednesday to take stock of the Covid-19 situation, a top bureaucrat said.
129 new Covid cases in Karnataka, 121 in Bengaluru alone
According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare's Tuesday bulletin, the Bengaluru Urban district reported 121 of the 129 new Covid cases.
Read more
NATO chief Stoltenberg diagnosed with Covid-19
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has been diagnosed with Covid-19, a spokesperson for the alliance said on Wednesday.