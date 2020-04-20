Coronavirus live updates: An employee at Ministry of Civil Aviation tests positive; India's tally goes over 20,200

The total number of cases in India surges past the 20,000-mark and the death cases rise above 600. Currently, the tally doubles at the rate of 8 days, as opposed to 3 days at the beginning of the lockdown extension. Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with doctors and IMA, lauding them for their tireless service and requested them to refrain from doing even a symbolic protest over the violence against healthcare officials and professionals. Global coronavirus cases surpass 2.5 million as U.S. tally nears 800,000. Stay tuned to DH for more updates.