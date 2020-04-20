Coronavirus live updates: Health Ministry says 1,553 cases reported in the last 24 hrs; situation 'serious' in 4 cities

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned in his announcement, a number of restrictions such as in the rural and agriculture sector, manufacturing in SEZs and industrial zones will be lifted today. IMA sends govt a white alert over violence against doctors and all doctors and hospitals will light a candle at 9 pm on April 22, in protest. UP CM Yogi Adityanath, whose father passed away earlier today, said he will not be attending the last rites in order to enforce lockdown norms. India's tally of positive cases rises over 17,000 and death toll stands at 562. The country reported 36 deaths on the last 24 hours, according to ministry data. Globally, the United States records 1,997 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours. Stay tuned to DH for more updates.