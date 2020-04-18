Coronavirus lockdown: List of services that will resume in India after April 20

As India has entered its 25th day of the nationwide lockdown to fight against coronavirus, the government, on Saturday, released a list of services that will remain open all over India after April 20.

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad released the list on his twitter handle mentioning that the list will not be applicable to the containment zones.

"Here is a list of what will remain open all over India with effect from 20th April 2020. This will NOT be applicable in the containment zones. Let us all fight together against COVID-19," he tweeted.

Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on April 14 had said that the government would assess all the states and districts on the stringency of lockdown measures and curbing the emergence of coronavirus. If such areas are successful in curbing new hotspots, relaxation would be given. If lockdown rules are not adhered to, the relaxation will be revoked.

Here is a list of what will be open in the country after April 20:

1) All health services, AYUSH to remain functional.

2) All agriculture and horticulture activities to remain fully functional

3) Operations of the fishing (marine/inland) to remain functional

4) Plantation activities such as tea, coffee and rubber to remain functional with 50 per cent of workers

5) Animal husbandry will start functioning

6) The financial sector to remain functional

7) The social sector to remain functional

8) MNREGA works are allowed with strict implementation of social distancing and face mask

9) Public utilities to remain functional

10) Movement of loading and unloading of goods/cargo (inter and intra) state is allowed

12) Online teaching/distance learning to be encouraged

13) Supply of essential goods is allowed

14) Commercial and private establishments will be allowed to operate

15) Industries/Industrial establishments (both government and private) will be allowed to operate

16) Construction activities will be allowed to operate

17) Private vehicles for emergency services, including medical and veterinary care and for procuring essential commodities and all personnel travelling to the place of work in exempted categories as per the instructions of State/UT local authority are allowed

18) Offices of the government of India and offices of the state and UT governments will remain open