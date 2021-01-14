Coronavirus news live: Kerala reports over 6,000 new Covid-19 cases; over 65,000 active cases now

India reported 15,968 new Covid-19 cases, 17,817 discharges, and 202 deaths in the last 24 hours. A massive pan-India inoculation drive against Covid-19 was set in process on Tuesday with more than 56 lakh doses of the Covishield vaccine flown to 13 cities across India from Pune and taken to designated national and state-level stores amid tight security.
At least 3.57 lakh healthcare workers in Karnataka to get Covid-19 vaccine now
With 1,46,750 Covishield vaccine doses arriving in Belagavi on Wednesday morning, the state now has 7,93,710 doses at its disposal including those that were received in Bengaluru on Tuesday. The state put out a district-wise vaccine distribution plan in which the highest allocation has been made to BBMP limits with 2,10,080 vaccine doses.
Dasappa Referral Hospital was stocked with 1,05,000 Covishield doseson Monday evening. Out of 760 vaccination sites identified in BBMP limits, six willtake part in thevaccination rollout on January 16: Victoria Hospital, KC General Hospital, CV Raman General Hospital, Jayanagar General Hospital, St John's Medical College and Mallasandra Primary Health Centre.
About 3 lakh healthcare workers to get vaccine shots on 1st day of COVID-19 inoculation drive
Around 3 lakh healthcare workers will be inoculated at 2,934 sites across the country on the first day of the massive nationwide Covid
-19 vaccination drive which is set to begin from January 16, official sources said.
Each vaccination session will cater to a maximum of 100 beneficiaries and the Union Health Ministry has advised states not to organise "unreasonable numbers of vaccination per site per day".
"States have been advised to organise vaccination sessions taking into account 10 per cent reserve/wastage doses and an average of 100 vaccinations per session each day.
Mizoram reports 7 new Covid-19 cases
Mizoram reported 7 new Covid-19cases in the last 24 hours, as per state government. Total cases: 4,310 Active cases: 101 Discharges: 4,200 Deaths: 9
Kerala actor among UK flyers who tested Covid-19 positive in Bengaluru
Among the two new international passengers who tested positive for the new UK variant of the novel coronavirus is a popular Malayalam actress who landed in the city to catch a connecting flight to Kerala.
Bengaluru gets 20,000 doses of Covaxin for health workers
One thousand vials of Covaxin, the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Indian pharmaceutical company Bharat Biotech, arrived at thestate vaccine store atAnand Rao Circle here on Wednesday. Each vial contains 20 doses.
UK reports new daily high of 1,564 Covid-19 deaths, second wave now more deadly
Britain reported 1,564 new deaths within 28 days of a positive test for Covid-19 on Wednesday, a record daily toll, meaning more have died in the second wave of the pandemic than the first wave last year, a health official said.
