Coronavirus news live updates: 5 states account for 72% of total Covid-19 active cases

India's novel coronavirus tally has shown a declining trend over the past couple of weeks. On Tuesday, India reported 10,064 new Covid-19 cases, the lowest spike since June. The country on January 16 had kickstarted mass rollout of Covid-19 vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. The vaccination drive, however, has been marred due to hesitancy. Stay tuned for live updates.
Shun hesitancy, accept Covid-19 vaccine shots, doctors told
With Covid-19 vaccination numbers remaining far below the ideal level, health officials on Tuesday asked doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers to shun their vaccine hesitancy and accept the shots offered to them.
Five states Kerala, Maharashtra, UP, Karnataka, West Bengal account for 72% of total Covid-19 active cases: Govt
Coronavirus cases in West Bengal reach 5.66 lakh
West Bengal reports 412 new Covid-19cases, 513 discharges, and 11 deaths today, as per State Health Department Total cases: 5,66,073 Total recoveries: 5,49,218 Active cases: 6,781 Death toll: 10,074
