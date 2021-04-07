Coronavirus News Live: India reports 1.15 lakh Covid-19 cases; highest-ever spike

India as of Tuesday night reported its highest spike in Covid-19 cases with over 1.07 lakh amid a second wave of diseases that has gripped states across the country. Maharashtra report over 55,000 Covid-19 cases while Karnataka reported over 6,000 cases. Meanwhile, India surpassed Brazil's tally of Covid-19 cases to become the second-worst affected country only behind the US. Stay tuned for updates.
North Korea tells WHO it's still coronavirus-free
Isolated North Korea has continued to claim a perfect record in keeping out the coronavirus in its latest report to the World Health Organization (WHO).
At the beginning of the pandemic more than a year ago, North Korea described its efforts to keep out the virus as a “matter of national existence.”
India sees highest-ever single-day spike of 1.15 lakh Covid-19 cases
The daily rise in new coronavirus infections in India remained above one lakh twice in the last three daystaking the nationwide Covid-19 tally of cases to 1,28,01,785, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 9,677
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 9,677 to 2,910,445, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday.
The reported death toll rose by 298 to 77,401, the tally showed.
Biden announces all adults in US eligible for Covid vaccine by April 19
President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that all adults across America will be eligible for Covid-19 shots within two weeks, while economic powerhouse California set a June 15 target to fully reopen businesses.
The positive news from the United States -- which has reported the most coronavirus deaths of any country but is now a leader in the vaccine rollout -- contrasted with a record daily toll in Brazil and Europe's troubled rollout of the AstraZeneca shot.
Mexico authorises emergency use of Indian Covid-19 vaccine
Mexico's health regulator Cofepris has authorised the emergency use of India's Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday.
"Very timely decision by COFEPRIS to authorize the emergency use of the Covaxin vaccine manufactured in India. The options for vaccination against Covid-19 in Mexico are expanding!!!," Ebrard said on Twitter.
Chhattisgarh sees new all-time high of 10,000 daily Covid-19 cases
With the detection of 9,921 fresh Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, Chhattisgarh saw its highest single-day spike since the outbreak of the infection in March last year, taking the state's caseload to 3,68,269, a health department official said.
Brazil's daily Covid-19 deaths crosses 4,000 for first time
Brazil reported a 24-hour tally of Covid-19 deaths exceeding 4,000 for the first time, becoming the third nation to go above that daily threshold.
1 in 3 Covid survivors suffers from mental, neurological problems: Study
One in three people who overcome Covid-19 suffers from a neurological or psychiatric diagnosis six months on, according to the largest study so far published on the mental toll that long-Covid takes on survivors.
First Covid-19 vaccine shot alone not protective: Study
A study in Chile, which has one of the furthest-advanced vaccination campaigns in South America -- mainly with China's Coronavac, has found that a first dose alone does not protect against coronavirus infection.
India logs record 1.07 lakh daily Covid-19 cases for first time
The number of coronaviruscasesinIndiahit a record daily high since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country with over 1.07 lakh new infections reported on Tuesday, according to the data provided by governments of various states and Union territories.
