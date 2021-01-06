Coronavirus news live updates: 13 returnees test positive for UK Covid strain; tally up to 71

Daily new Covid-19 cases in the country remained below 20,000 for the fifth consecutive day with18,088 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday. The nation also recorded 21,314 recoveries, and 264 more deaths. India's death toll has now crossed 1,50,000. Stay tuned to DH for the latest updates.
Covid vaccine dry run complete in Goa
We've completed the dry run for Covid-19 vaccine at four sites in Goa. We are fully prepared with cold chain management system both in government depts and private sector. The cold chain management system is fully operations up to Primary Healthcare Centre level: CM Pramod Sawant (ANI)
What is holding back India's vaccine rollout?
As major countries like the US and China race to vaccinate their populations with rapidly approved shots, tens of millions of doses prepared for India are sitting in storage despite having been authorized for use.
While distribution in other nations started soon after approval with pricing deals signed ahead of time, New Delhi and Serum Institute of India Ltd. -- the world’s biggest vaccine maker by volume and AstraZeneca Plc’s local partner -- have engaged in months of haggling behind closed doors and are yet to sign a formal supply agreement. That has left at least 70 million vaccine doses in limbo despite the urgent need in a country facing the world’s second-largest outbreak.
Tokyo logs record high 1500 positive Covid-19 cases
Tokyo's had a record 1,591 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, local media reported, as Japan braces for a new state of emergency for the greater metropolitan area.
Rising infections have driven the Tokyo and surrounding areas to the highest level of a four-stage alert, prompting regional governors to urge for a declaration of emergency that Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is expected to announce on Thursday.
The health ministry held a meeting of infectious disease experts on Wednesday, the second in as many days. They have called for stricter and longer countermeasures, while Suga has sought a more limited response to avoid damaging the economy.
Italy to extend Covid-19 emergency until July 31
Italy is considering extending until July 31 this year its state of emergency over theCovid-19 crisis, Il Messaggeroa national newspaper said on Wednesday.
The emergency, set to expire at the end of January, gives the government greater powers, allowing officials to more easily bypass the bureaucracy that stifles decision-making in Italy.
"The hypothesis, more than concrete is confirmed in the government, is a renewal for another 6 months", the daily said, without citing sources. (Reuters)
Boxing Day Test attendees to get tested for Covid-19 after MCG hotspot concerns
Thousands of cricket fans who attended Australia's showpiece Boxing Day Test against India have been told to get tested and isolate Wednesday, after a spectator at the match tested positive forCovid-19.
Health authorities said the man in his thirties was not infectious while at the famed Melbourne Cricket Ground on the second day of play "but there is potential he acquired the virus while there" or at a nearby shopping centre.
"The MCG is being investigated as a potential source for the infection," Victoria's Department of Health said. (AFP)
Grammy awards postponed to march amid Covid concerns
The Recording Academy has announced that it is scheduling the Grammy Awards ceremony to March 14, from its planned January 31 date, due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.
The surges ofCovid-19 cases in Los Angeles prompted the organisers to shift the date of the ceremony, which is considered the Oscars of music world.
"After thoughtful conversations with health experts, our host and artists scheduled to appear, we are rescheduling the 63rd annual Grammy Awards to be broadcast Sunday, March 14, 2021," representatives for the Academy and CBS said in a statement on Tuesday. (PTI)
Cancel R-Day parade, crowds attending would be irresponsible: Shashi Tharoor
UK to vaccinate vulnerable population by mid-Feb: Vaccine Minister
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's "Herculean" aim to vaccinate around 14 million of the most vulnerable people againstCovid-19 by the middle of next month is achievable, his vaccine minister said on Wednesday.
Johnson has set a target of vaccinating the elderly, including care home residents, the clinically vulnerable and frontline workers - around 14 million people - by mid-February.
Asked if it was achievable to vaccinate 14 million people by the middle of February and 2 million vaccinations each week by the end of this month, Minister forCovid Vaccine Deployment Nadhim Zahawi said it was.
"It is a Herculean effort," he told Sky, adding that it was stretching but deliverable. He said that 1/4 of people over 80 years old had been vaccinated with their first shot.
State-wise details of Total Confirmed Covid-19 cases (till 06 January, 2021, 8 AM)
Maharashtra responsible for nearly quarter of daily Covid deaths: MoHFW data
24.24% of new fatalities reported are from Maharashtra which reported 64 deaths.
Death tally below 300 for 12th consecutive day
151 return positive test in Jharkhand, two more die due to Covid-19
Jharkhand'sCovid-19 tally rose to 1,15,840 as 151 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said on Wednesday.
The coronavirus death toll climbed to 1,038 as two more persons succumbed to the disease in the last 24-hours, the official said. The two deaths were reported from Ranchi and Hazaribag. (PTI)
Puducherry logs 34 new cases, 35 recoveries, no deaths
Puducherry registered 34 newCovid-19 infections on Wednesday pushing up the total caseload to 38,334. However, no fresh deaths were reported.
As many as 35 patients were discharged during the last 24 hours after recovery, Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said in a release.
Puducherry region accounted for 22 cases out of the total 34 identified after screening of 3,557 samples followed by Karaikal 8 and Mahe 4. No fresh case was reported from Yanam, he said. (PTI)
Indonesia to tighten Covid restrictions in Java, Bali from Jan 11
Indonesia will impose two weeks of increased coronavirus restrictions in parts of its most populous island of Java from Jan. 11, including the resort island of Bali, to support hospitals and reduce fatality rates, a minister said on Wednesday.
The chief economic minister, Airlangga Hartarto, said some of the measures include changes to opening hours for malls and limited capacity at restaurants and places of worship. (Reuters)
Chhattisgarh to begin 2-day vaccine dry run tomorrow
A dry run to assess the readiness for theCovid-19 vaccination drive will be held in 21 districts of Chhattisgarh over the next two days, a senior state health official said on Wednesday.
Last week, a similar mock drill was held in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur and six other districts out of the total 28 districts in the state.
Now, it will be held in the remaining 21 districts for the assessment of preparation for the imminent coronavirus vaccination drive, mission director for National Health Mission in Chhattisgarh, Priyanka Shukla, told PTI. (PTI)
13 more in India test positive for UK strain
Thirteen more people tested positive for the new UK coronavirus strain on Wednesday taking the total number of cases infected with the new virus variant to 71.
"The total number of cases infected with the new strain of the novel coronavirus first reported in the UK now stands at 71," the Union Health Ministry said.
All these persons have been kept in single room isolation in designated Health Care facilities by respective state governments.
Three new Covid-19 cases detected in Arunachal Pradesh, infection tally rises to 16,744.
The state now has 79 active cases of the disease, while the death toll stands at 56.
England pass coronavirus tests in Sri Lanka after Moeen blow
The England cricket team all passed coronavirus tests after all-rounder Moeen Ali was found to have Covid-19 and have been cleared to start restricted training in Sri Lanka on Wednesday, a spokesman said.
Moeen was found to have the coronavirus shortly after the squad arrived in Sri Lanka on Sunday and has been put in isolation in a hotel away from the other players.
The result was an early blow to preparations for the two Tests in Sri Lanka that start in Galle on January 14. But the plans in the secure bubble in Hambantota in the south of the island are now largely back on track.
Coronavirus origin: WHO 'disappointed' at China's delay in letting experts in
The head of the World Health Organization said Tuesday that he is “disappointed” Chinese officials haven't finalised the permissions to allow a team of experts into China to examine the origins of Covid-19.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in a rare critique of Beijing, said members of the international scientific team began departing from their home countries over the last 24 hours as part of an arrangement between WHO and the Chinese government.
Recoveries tops daily positive case tally in Telangana
India reports 18,088 new Covid-19 cases, 21,314 recoveries, and 264 deaths in last 24 hours
Total cases: 1,03,74,932
Active cases: 2,27,546
Total recoveries: 99,97,272
Death toll: 1,50,114
Britain shuts schools as Germany braces for extended shutdown
Britain closed its schools on Tuesday ahead of a new national lockdown and Germany extended its shutdown of businesses and offices for another three weeks, as Europe battles surgingcoronavirusinfections.
Officials promised £4.6 billion ($6.3 billion, 5.1 billion euros) to help battered businesses weather the latest lockdown in England. Other parts of the UK are also bringing in or extending lockdowns.
Germany's states agreed to keep schools, leisure facilities and non-essential shops shut until January 31, extending restrictions that had been due to run out next Sunday.
Masks mandatory for fans at Sydney test against India
Fans attending this week's third test between Australia andIndiaat the Sydney Cricket Ground will have to wear masks at all times except when eating or drinking, New South Wales Health Minister Brad Hazzard said on Wednesday.
The five-day match, which starts on Thursday, will be played in front of a crowd of some 10,000 to allow social distancing in a ground that can hold 48,000 after an outbreak of Covid-19 in Australia's largest city.
Grammy Awards postponed due to coronavirus surge in Los Angeles
The Grammy Awards ceremony that was set for Jan. 31 has been postponed because of the coronavirus surge in Los Angeles, Rolling Stone magazine and Variety reported on Tuesday.
WHO vaccine advisers say second Pfizer Covid vaccine dose may be delayed
The WHO's vaccine advisory group said Tuesday that the second Pfizer-BioNTech anti-Covid-19 vaccine dose could, in exceptional circumstances, be administered a few weeks beyond the recommended 21-28 days.
EU could authorise second Covid-19 vaccine 'in coming hours'
The European Union could authorise a second coronavirus vaccine "in the coming hours", European Council chief Charles Michel said Tuesday, adding that leaders would hold a virtual summit on the health crisis later this month.
WHO coronavirus investigators head for China, but await visas
An international expert team has set off for China to investigate the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic, but Beijing has yet to provide the necessary access, the WHO chief said Tuesday.
Covid vaccination voluntary, antibodies develop 2 weeks after second dose: AIIMS Director
Getting immunised against Covid-19 will be a voluntary exercise and it is important that both dozes of the vaccine be administered to an individual for developing better immune response against the disease, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria has said.
UK daily coronavirus cases top 60,000 for first time
The number of new daily confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK has topped 60,000 for the first time since the pandemic started, according to official figures on Tuesday.
