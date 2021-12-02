Coronavirus Live: Moderna likely to have Omicron booster ready in March

India added 8,954 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 3,45,96,776, while the active cases were recorded at less than a lakh after 547 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. Stay tuned on DH for latest updates.
Moderna exec says company could have Omicron booster ready in March
(Reuters)
Omicron unravels travel industry's plans for a comeback
Tourism businesses that were just finding their footing after nearly two years of devastation wrought by the Covid-19 pandemic are being rattled again as countries throw up new barriers to travel in an effort to contain the omicron variant.
Read more
Chaos at Bengaluru airport as international passengers line up for mandatory Covid tests
Chaos and confusion reigned at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) here on Wednesday, the first day of the union government’s revised guidelines for inbound overseas passengers.
Read more
US announces first Omicron case in traveller returning from South Africa
The United States on Wednesday announced its first confirmed case of the Covid-19 Omicron variant had been detected in California, in a fully vaccinated traveller who had recently returned from South Africa and was recovering from mild symptoms.
Read more
Good morning, readers. Welcome to your live coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.