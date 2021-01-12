Coronavirus news live updates: Malaysia's king declares state of emergency to curb spread of Covid-19

Ahead of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Serum Institute of India began shipping Covishield, its Covid-19 vaccine, from its facility in Pune. India's Covid-19 tally stands at 1,04,66,595, and death toll stands at 16,311. Stay tuned for live updates.
CDC says 9 million Americans now vaccinated as US states scramble to step up inoculations
Nearly 9 million Americans had been given their first Covid-19 vaccination dose as of Monday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, as states scrambled to step up inoculations that have yet to slow the roaring pandemic.
The 8,987,322 people who have been jabbed with the first of two shots, according to the CDC, represent less than one-third of the 25 million total doses distributed to states by the US government. - Reuters
Malaysia's king declares state of emergency to curb spread of Covid-19
Malaysia's King Al-Sultan Abdullah on Tuesday declared a state of emergency across the country to curb the spread of Covid-19, the palace said in a statement.
The emergency will last until Aug. 1 or earlier depending on the state of coronavirus infections, the palace said. -Reuters
87,588 healthcare workers have been identified for vaccination in first phase in Uttarakhand. 309 sites are ready for vaccination. We have made 317 cold chain points & 547 deep freezers to keep Covid-19 vaccine safe: Uttarakhand Director General (Health) Dr Amita Upreti - ANI
A total of 8 flights will transport Covishield vaccine from Pune International Airport to 13 different locations today. The first flight will leave for Delhi airport: Sandip Bhosale, MD of SB Logistics, the company handling air transportation of the vaccine from Pune airport - ANI
Good morning! Welcome to Deccan Herald's live updates on coronavirus outbreak in India