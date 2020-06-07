Coronavirus news live updates: India now stands in the 6th position globally as tally spikes over 2.57 lakh, toll crosses 7,100

The nationwide count of confirmed COVID-19 cases touched 2,57,028 and the death toll climbed to 7,191 after India recorded its highest rise in daily cases so far. As the number of cases steadily rises each day, data maintained by the John's Hopkins University reveals that India is now among the 5 worst-affected countries plagued by the coronavirus. As more countries ease lockdown norms, and protests in the US continue, experts fear the peak of the virus may not have passed. Stay tuned for more updates.
Free foodgrains reach to only 20.26 lakh migrants so far: Govt data
The state governments have been able to supply free foodgrains to only 20.36 lakh migrant beneficiaries so far against the target of 8 crore migrants, who do not have central or state ration card, according to data released by the Union Food Ministry on Sunday.
Read more
ICC guidelines banning use of saliva will be hard on bowlers: Jaffer
Former India opener Wasim Jaffer feels that the ICC guidelines banning use of saliva to shine the ball to deal with COVID-19 pandemic would make the life of bowlers difficult and urged the world body to ensure a balance between the bat.
Read more
Body of COVID-19 man thrown into pit in Puducherry
In yet another case of dignity being denied in death, the body of a 42-year-old man who died of COVID-19 was hurriedly thrown into a pit by government workers in Puducherry last week. A video of the incident which has now come to light has gone viral on the social media triggering an outrage.
Read more
Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 2,57,028; Death toll stands at 7,191 as of June 7 at 22:30 hrs
Haryana can't be harsh like Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal: Health Minister Anil Vij
Targeting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his decision to reserve hospitals run by the city government and private entities for Delhiites only during the coronavirus crisis, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Sunday said the state will not deny treatment to outsiders as it cannot be "harsh" like the AAP supremo.
Read more
Centre to issue revised guidelines as coronavirus cases rise?
With rising cases of coronavirus across the country, the Centre is reportedly set to issue new guidelines for citizens that need to be followed strictly.
Read more
Meet Nethra, a 13-year-old girl, who helped others
The mobile phones at the household of barber C Mohan in Madurai have not stopped ringing since May 31.
Read more
Himachal Pradesh's COVID-19 recovery rate improves to 52.45%
With a total of 214 patients being cured of COVID-19 so far, Himachal Pradesh's recovery rate on Sunday reached 52.45 per cent, officials said.
Read more
1282 more COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi
1282 more COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the national capital is now at 28936, including 17125 active cases, 10999 recovered/discharged/migrated & 812 deaths: Delhi Health Department
COVID-19: Govt says 'fine-tuning' strategy, slams reports claiming experts not consulted
Asserting that coronavirus is a "new agent" about which not everything is known, the government on Sunday defended the timing of imposition of the lockdown and rejected as "baseless" media reports expressing concerns that it did not take inputs from technical experts while drawing up its COVID-19 strategy.
Read more
Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 spike continues unabated, tally zooms past 31,000
Adding over 8,000 infections in the last eight days, Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 tally on Sunday shot past the 31,000 mark, with a total of 269 deaths, and nearly 17,000 people getting cured of the deadly virus.
Read more
Gujarat's COVID-19 tally crosses 20,000-mark; deaths 1,249
Gujarat's count of coronavirus patients crossed the 20,000-mark after 480 new cases were reported on Sunday, while the death toll rose to 1,249 as 30 more succumbed to the infection, the state health department said.
Read more
262 COVID-19 cases & 9 deaths reported in Rajasthan
262 COVID-19 cases & 9 deaths reported in Rajasthan today, as of 8:30 pm. Total number of cases in the state is now at 10599, including 2605 active cases & 240 deaths: State Health Department
14 more COVID-19 cases reported in Uttarakhand today
14 more COVID-19 cases reported in Uttarakhand today, as of 8 pm. Total number of cases in the state is now at 1355, including 528 discharged & 13 deaths: State Health Department
Highest spike of 620 more COVID-19 cases reported in J&K
Highest spike of 620 more COVID-19 cases reported in J&K today; 37 from Jammu division & 583 from Kashmir division. Total number of cases in the UT is now at 4087, including 2830 active cases, 1216 recovered & 41 deaths: J&K Government
496 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Haryana today
496 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Haryana today, taking total number of cases to 4448 out of which 2946 cases are active. Gurugram reported 230 cases, highest in the state today. Number of deaths due to the disease in the state stands at 28: State Health Department
Coronavirus vaccine will take minimum 1 year to be available widely: Singapore PM Lee
The much-needed vaccine to combat the coronavirus will take at least one year before it becomes available widely, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Sunday, urging the people to "learn to live" with COVID-19 for a long time.
Read more
Two die of coronavirus in Karnataka; 239 new cases confirmed
Fatalities due to coronavirus reached 61 in Karnataka with two more deaths, while 239 more tested positive for the viral infection, pushing the tally in the state to 5,452, the health department said on Sunday.
Read more
Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 2,52,728; Death toll stands at 7,061 as of June 7 at 19:30 hrs
3007 fresh cases of COVID-19 & 91 deaths recorded in Maharashtra today
3007 fresh cases of COVID-19 & 91 deaths recorded in Maharashtra today, taking total number of cases to 85,975 and death toll to 3060. Number of active cases stands at 43591: Maharashtra Health Department
Labour Ministry's 11 employees test COVID-19 positive in Shram Shakti Bhawan: Source
As many as 11 officials of Ministry of Labour and Employment have tested COVID-19 positive, according to a source.
Read more
Global death toll from COVID-19 crosses 400,000
The worldwide death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed 400,000, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University that health experts say is still an undercount because many who died were not tested for the virus.
Read more
As a warning sign for Trump, Republicans growing pessimistic about US' direction
Republicans are more pessimistic about the country's direction than at almost any other time during Donald Trump's presidency, as a trio of crises – the coronavirus pandemic, an economic downturn and mass protests over police brutality – buffets his administration.
Read more
Two die of coronavirus in Karnataka; 239 new cases confirmed
Fatalities due to coronavirus reached 61 in Karnataka with two more deaths, while 239 more tested positive for the viral infection, pushing the tally in the state to 5,452, the health department said on Sunday.
Sudden rise of 'Mahatma' Sood, enacting a political script: Shiv Sena on Bollywood actor helping migrants
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday wondered whether the BJP propped up Bollywood actor Sonu Sood to "offer help" to migrant workers from north India stranded in Maharashtra amidst the lockdown, with the political motive to show the Uddhav Thackeray government in poor light.
Read more
Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 2,47,856; Death toll stands at 6,948 as of June 7 at 18:30 hrs
PSBs disburse Rs 8,320-crore loan to MSMEs under emergency credit line scheme
The Finance Ministry on Sunday said public sector banks have disbursed Rs 8,320 crore till June 5 under the Rs 3-lakh crore Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) for the MSME sector, hit hard by the coronavirus-induced lockdown.
Read more
Listen to DH's daily podcast | From the Newsroom: Delhi's govt & private sector hospitals to reserve beds only for residents
From the Newsroom today, Delhi government-run hospitals and those in the private sector in the national capital will be reserved only for residents "for some months" to ensure that an influx of people from outside do not squeeze availability of COVID-19 beds. Retail prices of petrol and diesel have been increased by 60 paise a litre nationwide. India and China will continue to hold talks to defuse tension along their disputed boundary in eastern Ladakh, as no breakthrough could be achieved in the meeting between the military commanders of the two nations on Saturday.
BP medicine linked to lower COVID-19 death risk in hypertension patients: Study
Patients with high blood pressure who are not taking medication to control the condition may be at a greater risk of dying from novel coronavirus infection, according to a review of studies which says drugs treating the underlying disease may offer protection in some COVID-19 patients.
Read more
239 new COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka
239 new COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka in the last 24 hours; the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state is now 5452: State Health Department
1 new case of COVID-19 reported in ITBP
1 new case of COVID-19 reported in ITBP in the last 24 hours. There are total 26 active cases & 186 have recovered till date: Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP)
86% of #COVID19 cases in #Tamil Nadu are asymptomatic: CM K Palaniswami
As many as 86 per cent of Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 cases have been found to be asymptomatic, and the lockdown and related curbs have helped keep the pandemic under check, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said on Sunday. In a statement detailing the various efforts taken to address the COVID-19 situation since February, he also said that the state's mortality rate was the lowest when compared to even some foreign countries, besides other Indian states. Tamil Nadu, he said, also had the best recovery rate.
Tamil Nadu has so far reported 30,152 positive cases, including 251 deaths and over 16,000 people have been cured of the virus.
(PTI)
In Pictures: India Under Lockdown, Day 75
Here is a look at India under lockdown, in pictures
A worker sprays disinfectant inside Hanuman temple on the eve of its opening, during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi, Sunday, June 7, 2020. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
A worker sprays disinfectant inside Hanuman temple on the eve of its opening, during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi, Sunday, June 7, 2020. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
Here are the standard operating guidelines and procedures for Goa airlines and Railways
COVID-19 tally crosses 4,000 mark in Haryana
COVID-19 tally crosses 4,000 mark in Haryana with 191 new cases, including 78 in Gurgaon & 55 in Faridabad: Health Dept
92 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Assam
92 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Assam today. Total cases in the state now stand at 2565 including 588 recovered, 1970 active cases and 4 deaths: Himanta Biswa Sarma, State Health Minister
Delhi's Patiala House Court direct NIA
Delhi's Patiala House Court directs the National Investigating Agency (NIA) to admit a woman, who tested COVID-19 positive, into Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital with immediate effect. She was earlier arrested in a terror case.
Karnataka guidelines for religious places restrict holy communion, require daily disinfection of mosques
Disinfecting mosques everyday, restrictions on receiving Holy Communion during mass and other prayers at churches, and commencing and finishing prayers in "minimum permissible time" are among the guidelines issued by the Department of Minority Welfare, Haj and Waqf, as religious places open on June 8.
Read more
Demonstrators protest under coronavirus restrictions against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plan to annex parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, in Tel Aviv, Israel June 6, 2020. Credit: REUTERS Photo
BP medicine linked to lower COVID-19 death risk in hypertension patients: Study
Patients with high blood pressure who are not taking medication to control the condition may be at a greater risk of dying from novel coronavirus infection, according to a review of studies which says drugs treating the underlying disease may offer protection in some COVID-19 patients.
Read more
Kashmiri woman, who was arrested for allegedly planning terror acts during anti-CAA protests, tests positive for COVID-19 in NIA custody
Guidelines regarding attendance and preventive measures to be taken to contain the spread of Novel Coronavirus (COVlD-19) in government offices
In the last 24 hours, 130 new positive cases of COVID-19 & 2 deaths have been reported in Andhra Pradesh
In the last 24 hours, 130 new positive cases of COVID-19 & 2 deaths have been reported in Andhra Pradesh. Total cases in the state rise to 3718 including 1290 active cases, 2353 discharged and 75 deaths: State Health Department
'India's surplus face mask capacity choking production'
With India's surplus face mask capacity choking production lines, the medical device industry has asked the government to lift the ban on the export of non-N95 masks to help manufacturers clear unsold inventories and resume production at full capacity.
Read more
Premier League teams prepare for restart with practice games at stadiums
Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal were among the clubs who stepped up their preparations for the Premier League's return by holding practice matches.
Read more
83% of COVID-19 deaths linked to comorbidities in TN
As many as 184 of the 220 (83.5%) COVID-19 patients who died in Tamil Nadu till June 4 had one or multiple comorbidities, a close look at the data released by the state health department shows.
Read more
Kerala: Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram to reopen from 9th June.
Executive Officer of the Temple says, “We are introducing a virtual queue system, only allowing 35 people at a time. Temple will be opening from 8:15 am to 11:15 am and from 4 pm to 5 pm daily.”
Jammu & Kashmir: People remain indoors, streets are deserted and shops are closed today in Srinagar as lockdown restrictions are still in place in Kashmir following the directions of the administration to control the spread of COVID-19
Russia reports 8,984 new coronavirus cases, 134 deaths in last 24 hours
Uttarakhand: Preparations for reopening of Badrinath temple underway. However, temple authorities had written to CM&Chamoli DM urging them to keep yatra suspended till June 30.
Centre has allowed reopening of religious places from tomorrow. State Govt yet to decide.
Fujifilm says COVID-19 drug research may drag on into July
Fujifilm Holdings Corp's research on Avigan as a potential treatment for COVID-19 may drag on until July, the company said on Sunday, a further setback in the Japanese firm's race to find a vaccine.
Read more
Indians who returned from Male, Maldives on INS Jalashwa, disembark at Tuticorin harbour, Tamil Nadu. With this, INS Jalashwa alone has repatriated around 2700 Indians from Maldives and Sri Lanka.
As a precautionary measure, the elderly people should have minimum interaction with their family members & others, especially children, as senior citizens are most vulnerable to COVID-19. Try & remain in a single room of your house: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
Government, private hospitals in Delhi will only treat patients from national capital: CM Kejriwal
*Central govt hospitals open for all
*Hospitals doing special surgeries allowed to take patients from outside Delhi
Over 90 per cent people want Delhi hospitals to treat patients from national capital during coronavirus pandemic, says Kejriwal
All restaurants, malls and places of worship to open in the national capital from tomorrow: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal