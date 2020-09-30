Coronavirus news live updates: With a spike of 80,472 new Covid-19 cases, 1,179 deaths, India's tally crosses 62-lakh mark

India sees a spike of 80,472 new infections and 1,179 deaths in the last 24 hours, with the country's tally crossing the 62-lakh mark. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total case tally stands at 62,25,764 including 9,40,441 active cases, 51,87,826 cured/discharged/migrated & 97,497 deaths. Stay tuned for more updates.
A total of 7,41,96,729 samples tested for Covid-19, up to 29th September. Of these, 10,86,688 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
85-90% Americans susceptible to Covid-19, say experts, despite claims by Trump's allies
In the last week, leading epidemiologists from respected institutions have, through different methods, reached the same conclusion: About 85 per centto 90 per centof the American population is still susceptible to SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing the current pandemic.
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine appears safe, shows signs of working in older adults: Study
Results from an early safety study of Moderna Inc's coronavirus vaccine candidate in older adults showed that it produced virus-neutralizing antibodies at levels similar to those seen in younger adults, with side effects roughly on par with high-dose flu shots, researchers said on Tuesday.
Covid-19 cases rising among US children as schools reopen
After preying heavily on the elderly in the spring, the coronavirus is increasingly infecting American children and teens in a trend authorities say appears fuelled by school reopenings and the resumption of sports, playdates and other activities.
As India witnesses high single day Recoveries, several States/UTs are reporting more patients recovering than the new cases. The average single day recoveries have touched a record high of 90,000 in the recent days, according to the Ministry of Health.
World Bank wants $12 billion for coronavirus vaccine in poor nations
The World Bank on Tuesday said it has asked its board of directors to approve $12 billion to help poor countries purchase and distribute eventual vaccines against Covid-19.
Germany's CureVac NV said on Tuesday it has started a mid-stage study testing its experimentalcoronavirusvaccine and plans to begin a decisive global trial with about 30,000 volunteers in the fourth quarter.
CureVac has dosed the first patient with its experimental Covid-19 vaccine in the trial taking place in Peru and Panama and expects data on older adults in the fourth quarter.
Disney to sack 28,000 US employees due to coronavirus
For six months, Disney has kept tens of thousands of theme park workers on furlough with full health-care benefits in hopes that a light at the end of the pandemic tunnel would appear. On Tuesday, Disney conceded that none was coming.
A man wearing a facemask as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus visits the Marine Drive waterfront in Mumbai, Credit: AFP Photo.
GlaxoSmithKline CEO optimistic about Covid-19 vaccine availablity in 2021
The chief executive of GlaxoSmithKline, the world's largest maker of vaccines, said she was optimistic the industry will be able to make an immunisation against Covid-19 widely available next year.
Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on September 29
Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 62,14,384; death toll stands at 96,417 as of September 29
Disney announced Tuesday it will cut 28,000 jobs from its US parks and experiences division, pointing to depressed demand caused by the coronavirus and uncertainty on when it will recover.
The cuts were needed in light of social distancing requirements, exacerbated by tough restrictions imposed by the California state government, the company said in a press release. About two-thirds of the affected employees are part-time staff.
Phase-III trials of the Covid-19 vaccine being developed by Bharat Biotech will involve 3,000 people- 1,500 each from Lucknow and Gorakhpur: State Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh (ANI)
Family attempting to procure plasma scammed
In pre-Covid days, online scammers were targeting general online buyers or sellers. Now, their hunting ground appears to be desperate citizens trying to procure Covid antibody-infused plasma.
People with heart conditions, who recovered from coronavirus, prepare to go home during World Heart day celebrations at a government hospital in Chennai. Credit: AFP Photo.
