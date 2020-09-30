Coronavirus news live updates: With a spike of 80,472 new Covid-19 cases, 1,179 deaths, India's tally crosses 62-lakh mark

India sees a spike of 80,472 new infections and 1,179 deaths in the last 24 hours, with the country's tally crossing the 62-lakh mark. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total case tally stands at 62,25,764 including 9,40,441 active cases, 51,87,826 cured/discharged/migrated & 97,497 deaths. Stay tuned for more updates.