Coronavirus news lives updates: India's Covid-19 death toll crosses 1.16 lakh

India's Covid-19 tally on Wednesday crossed 77 lakh cases and the country's death toll climbed to 116,718. High caseload states like Maharashtra and Karnataka saw a dip in their daily cases while West Bengal saw its highest spike. The country's recovery rate has now climbed to 88.81 per cent while the case fatality rate has dropped to 1.51 per cent. Stay tuned for the latest updates.
CDSCO panel recommends granting permission to conduct phase 3 clinical trials of Covid-19 vaccine
An expert panel at the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has recommended granting permission for conducting phase 3 clinical trials of its indigenously developed Covid-19 vaccine with certain conditions.
Experts denounce scrapping of plasma therapy
Experts have denounced the Centre’s move to scrap plasma therapy as a recommended treatment for Covid-19 as a misstep which will adversely affect patient recoveries.
Karnataka to allow pooling of Covid samples in districts with less than 5% TPR
The State government will allow pooling of samples for Covid-19 testing in districts with less than 5% weekly positivity rate.
Racism not to blame for minorities' Covid risk: UK expert
A scientist newly appointed as an advisor to the British government has expressed scepticism about focusing on the role of structural racism in the disproportionate effect that the coronavirus has on ethnic minority groups.
US Presidential Election: Donald Trump tests negative for coronavirus ahead of debate
US President Donald Trump has tested negative for Covid-19 on Thursday ahead of the final presidential debate against Democratic nominee former Vice President Joe Biden before the November3 election, his chief of staff Mark Meadows said.
