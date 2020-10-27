Coronavirus news live updates: New wave of Covid-19 cases hit Europe, US as winter looms

India's Covid-19 tally crossed 79 lakh with 45,148 new cases and 480 new fatalities. India's daily deaths went below 500 after 3.5 months. India's active cases remain below 7 lakh for the fourth consecutive day. Active cases now comprise only 8.5% of the total positive cases in the country. Stay tuned for more updates.
Mainland China reports 16 new Covid-19 cases vs 20 a day earlier
Mainland China reported 16 new confirmed Covid-19 cases on Oct. 26, down from 20 a day earlier, the country's health authorities said on Tuesday.
The number of new asymptomatic cases also fell to 50, from 161 reported a day earlier amid a fresh wave of symptomless infections being reported in the northwestern Xinjiang region.
On giant blackboards placed in two squares in Lima, people can write with colored chalk what they want to do "when this is over."
AFP Photo
Air pollution linked to 15 percent of coronavirus deaths: Study
Long-term exposure to air pollution may be linked to 15 percent of Covid-19 deaths globally, according to research published Tuesday that highlights the health risks posed by greenhouse gas emissions.
Previous research has showed how air pollution from exhaust fumes and factories takes two years off the life expectancy of every man, woman and child on Earth.
Now experts in Germany and Cyprus say they have estimated the proportion of deaths from coronavirus that can be blamed of the exacerbating effects of air pollution.
Asymptomatic virus sufferers lose antibodies sooner: Study
Asymptomatic coronavirus sufferers appear to lose detectable antibodies sooner than people who have exhibited Covid-19 symptoms, according to one of the biggest studies of its kind in Britain published on Tuesday.
The findings by Imperial College London and market research firm Ipsos Mori also suggest the loss of antibodies was slower in 18-24 year-olds compared to those aged 75 and over.
UK study finds evidence of waning antibody immunity to Covid-19 over time
Antibodies against the novel coronavirus declined rapidly in the British population during the summer, a study found on Tuesday, suggesting protection after infection may not be long lasting and raising the prospect of waning immunity in the community.
Scientists at Imperial College London have tracked antibody levels in the British population following the first wave of Covid-19 infections in March and April.
Wave of new Covid-19 cases crashes across US and Europe as winter looms
The United States, Russia, France and many other countries are setting records for coronavirus infections as a tidal wave of cases washes over parts of the Northern Hemisphere, forcing some countries to impose new curbs.
Protests flare in Italian cities against Covid-19 restrictions
Protests flared across Italy on Monday against a new round of government restrictions aimed at curbing a resurgent coronavirus, with violence reported in at least two major northern cities, Milan and Turin.
Witnesses said a number of luxury stores, including a Gucci fashion shop, were ransacked in central Turin as crowds of youths took to the streets after nightfall, letting off huge firecrackers and lighting coloured flares.
Czechs tighten measures against Covid-19 with curfew, retail curbs
The Czech government ordered a 9 p.m. curfew and will limit retail sales on Sundays as part of tighter measures to curb the spread of novel coronavirus infections, ministers said on Monday.
The government has stepped up restrictions three times in the past two weeks in what is Europe's highest per capita infection rate and a death toll that has doubled to 2,337 since October13.
Brazil sees 15,726 new coronavirus cases, 263 new deaths
Brazil registered 15,726 new cases of coronavirus and 263 new Covid-19 deaths, the health ministry said on Monday.
Brazil has registered more than 5.4 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 157,397 according to ministry data