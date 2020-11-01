Coronavirus news live updates: India's daily spike below 50K for seventh straight day; death toll at 1.2 lakh

India saw 46,963 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day taking the Covid-19 caseload to 81,84,082, while the active cases fell below 6,00,000, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. India's death toll stands at 122,111 with 470 fatalities in the last 24 hours. Based on the latest reports, the countries with the newest fatalities were the United States with 1,021 new deaths, followed by India with 563 and Brazil with 513. Stay tuned on DH for more latest updates.
Total number of samples tested up to October 31 is 10,98,87,303 including 10,91,239 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research
CISF officers and jawans shower flower petals on doctor and health workers during felicitation program, to express gratitude towards their contribution in the fight against the coronavirus, at SDMC in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Jharkhand's Covid-19 tally rises to 1,01,761 as 474 more people test positive; death toll increases to 884.
Telangana recorded 1,416 fresh Covid-19 cases, 1,579 recoveries and 5 deaths on October 31, taking total cases to 2,40,048 including 2,20,466 recoveries, 1,341 deaths and 18,241 active cases.
18 Donald Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 Covid-19 cases, 700 deaths: Study
About 18 election rallies by President Donald Trump are estimated to have lead to more than 30,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and likely led to more than 700 deaths, a new study by Stanford University researchers said, stressing that the communities where the Trump rallies took place “paid a high price in terms of disease and death.”
Read more
Donald Trump was more focused on his ego than the Covid-19 pandemic, says Barack Obama
Former US President Barack Obama has accused his successor Donald Trump of being focused on feeding his ego, saying he did not take the significant problem of coronavirus pandemic seriously and had time to worry about other things.
Read more
Crammed into camps, displaced Syrians fear spread of coronavirus
Hassan Sweidat is terrified he will catch Covid-19 in the overcrowded displacement camp in northwest Syria he calls home, even more so as medical staff in the region have become sick.
Read more
The primary suspect in a trial over the 2015 Charlie Hebdo massacre has tested positive for coronavirus and the court has been suspended until Wednesday, lawyers said.
India's active caseload drops to 5,70,458. Meanwhile, the fatality rate stands at 1.49%.
A total of 58,684 recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 74,91,513.
India's death toll stands at 122,111 with 470 fatalities in the last 24 hours.
India reports 46,963 new Covid-19 cases; tally crosses 81.84 lakh
34 new Covid-19 cases reported in Mizoram in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases to 2,756 till date. The number of active cases is at 464 while 2,291 people have been discharged so far.
Till date, one death has been reported in the state
Tamil Nadu Agriculture minister passes away at 72
Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister R Doraikkannu, who hailed from the Cauvery Delta region, passed away on Saturday after being infected with the novel coronavirus. He was 72.
Significant rise in Covid-19 infections across England, says medical chief
England is seeing a significant rate of increase in Covid-19 infections across virtually the whole country, Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said on Saturday ahead of the expected announcement of new national lockdown measures.
Read more
Notices to hospitals over Covid beds for govt-quota patients
The BBMP has sent show-cause notices to seven hospitals found breaching the 50% bed reservation rule for government-sponsored Covid-19 patients.
Read more
UK PM Boris Johnson announces Covid-19 lockdown till December 2
Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered England back into a national lockdown after the United Kingdom passed the milestone of one million Covid-19 cases and a second wave of infections threatened to overwhelm the health service.
Read more
Face masks from Bengaluru private hospital damage Covid-19 patients' skin
The face mask used on Covid-19 patients at a private hospital to supply oxygen has left scars and sores on nearly 50 of them receiving non-invasive ventilation (NIV) during recovery.
Read more
Good morning readers, welcome to DH's live coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.