Coronavirus news live updates: India's daily spike below 50K for seventh straight day; death toll at 1.2 lakh

India saw 46,963 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day taking the Covid-19 caseload to 81,84,082, while the active cases fell below 6,00,000, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. India's death toll stands at 122,111 with 470 fatalities in the last 24 hours. Based on the latest reports, the countries with the newest fatalities were the United States with 1,021 new deaths, followed by India with 563 and Brazil with 513. Stay tuned on DH for more latest updates.