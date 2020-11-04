Coronavirus news live updates: India sees 46,253 new Covid-19 cases, 514 deaths; tally crosses 83 lakh

India's coronavirus tally crossed 83 lakh while the death toll stood at 1.2 lakh with 514 fatalities in the last 24 hours. Over 76 lakh people have recovered from the disease in India so far with a recovery rate of nearly 92 per cent — the highest in the world. Meanwhile, the United Kingdom reported 397 new deaths from Covid-19 on Tuesday, the highest daily figure since May 27, as the government prepares to introduce a national lockdown in England to stop a wave of infections threatening the health service. Stay tuned on DH for more live updates.
Total samples tested up to 3rd November is 11,29,98,959 including 12,09,609 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research
India's death toll reached 1,23,611 with 514 new fatalities.
With over 53,000 recoveries in the last 24 hours, India's recovery tally stands at 76,56,478
India reports 46,253 new coronavirus cases taking the overall tally to 8,313,876.
84 new positive cases and 30 recoveries reported in Ladakh yesterday; the total number of positive patients in the UT is 6,441: Department of Information & Public Relations, Ladakh
Surge in online astrology amid Covid-19 uncertainty
The stars seem to have aligned for online astrology ventures as many people have turned to astrology apps to deal with the uncertainty created by the pandemic. Companies in the sector that DH spoke to have seen a growth of 10-30% in the last few months.
As we count Covid-19 numbers, we have taken our eyes off TB, the silent killer
Robert Koch discovered tuberculosis (TB) bacteria nearly 140 years ago, making this one of the earliest diseases to have its causative agent identified by man. Despite this, TB continues to be the leading cause of death due to infectious diseases, infecting over 10 million people annually, and causing over a million deaths. India bears a huge burden of TB, being home to over 25% of all the cases as well as deaths occurring due to it.
US CDC reports 230,893 deaths from coronavirus
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reported 9,268,818 cases of the novel coronavirus, an increase of 86,190 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 510 to 230,893.
Bengal's Covid-19 death toll crosses 7,000-mark with 56 new fatalities
The Covid-19 death toll in West Bengal crossed the 7,000-mark to reach 7,013 on Tuesday after 56 more people succumbed to the disease, the health department said in a bulletin.
Good morning readers, welcome to DH's live coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.