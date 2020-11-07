Coronavirus news live updates: India's active Covid-19 caseload falls below 5.3 lakh

On Friday, India's coronavirus tally crossed 84 lakh while the death toll stood at 1.2 lakh with 670 fatalities in 24 hours. Over 77 lakh people have recovered from the disease in India so far with a recovery rate of 92.09 per cent — the highest in the world. Meanwhile, a second coronavirus wave ploughs on relentlessly through Europe, which reported more than 12 million cases and 300,000 deaths as swathes of Italy return to lockdown and the British city of Liverpool trials city-wide testing.