Coronavirus news live updates: India's active Covid-19 caseload falls below 5.3 lakh

On Friday, India's coronavirus tally crossed 84 lakh while the death toll stood at 1.2 lakh with 670 fatalities in 24 hours. Over 77 lakh people have recovered from the disease in India so far with a recovery rate of 92.09 per cent — the highest in the world. Meanwhile, a second coronavirus wave ploughs on relentlessly through Europe, which reported more than 12 million cases and 300,000 deaths as swathes of Italy return to lockdown and the British city of Liverpool trials city-wide testing.
Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on November 7
The total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 84,11,886; death toll stands at 1,24,993 as of November 7.
Bengaluru startup developing heat-tolerant Covid-19 vaccine
A startup incubated in the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, is developing a Covid-19 vaccine that can be stored at 37 degrees Celsius, a development that could be a game-changer for India which lacks sufficient cold chain facilities.
Common cold antibodies hold clues to Covid-19 behavior; New coronavirus sneaks out of cells 'with the trash'
The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for Covid-19, the illness caused by the virus.
Record Covid-19 cases reported in US; Italian regions enter lockdown
Coronavirus cases hit new records in the United States as swathes of Italy returned to lockdown on Friday and Greece prepared for new curbs with the resurgent pandemic continuing its march through Europe.
Be liberal in granting leave to Covid-19 hit staff: Karnataka govt to employers
The Karnataka government on Friday requested all public and private sector employers to be liberal in granting leave for staffers infected by the coronavirus and are under home quarantine.
Portuguese lawmakers approve Covid-19 state of emergency
Portugal's parliament approved a new state of emergency starting on Monday to fight the spread of the coronavirus that has put the healthcare system under pressure.
23.9% of Vijayapura’s population has Covid-19 antibodies: Serosurvey
Seven districts in Karnataka have shown a clear indication that cases and areas of circulation of Covid-19 are being missed, and that they are under-reporting deaths, concluded researchers of the state’s serosurvey.
'Warm' Covid-19 vaccine underway, can be stored at 100 degrees celsius for 90 min
As the development of a coronavirus vaccine is underway, Indian scientists are working on a vaccine that could be stored in a warmer climate, eliminating the need to be transported and distributed by cold chains.
Anganwadis, schools, panchayat buildings to be used as Covid-19 vaccination centres
Inoculation against Covid-19 could be done at a school near you or Anganwadi centres and panchayat offices when the vaccine against the virus is available.
OPINION | Covid-19's third wave is big, but there is hope
When White House coronavirus coordinator Deborah Birx went to Bismarck, North Dakota, late last month, she wasn’t thrilled with what she saw.
Vegetable sellers attack medical team trying to collect swab samples for Covid-19 test
A group of vegetable sellers especially women on Friday attacked a medical team which was trying to collect swab samples for Covid-19 rapid antigen test at a market in Ramgarh town, police said.
