Coronavirus news live updates: India's Covid-19 recovery tally crosses 81 lakh

On Friday, India's Covid-19 caseload went past 87 lakh with 44,879 new cases and 547 deaths, while the number of people who have recovered from the disease surged past 81 lakh, pushing the national recovery rate to 92.89 per cent. As India enters the Diwali weekend, experts warn that crowding and festive activities may create an upsurge in the coronavirus cases. Meanwhile, air quality in the national capital remains to be poor, several studies show air pollution can worsen the Covid-19 situation. Stay tuned on DH for more latest updates.
Chiranjeevi negative for Covid-19, reveals earlier test 'faulty'
Telugu film hero and former union minister Chiranjeevi Konidela who recently said he tested positive for Covid-19 and was asymptomatic, turned out to be negative of the virus.
Read more
Before Biden's inauguration, 70,000 more Americans could die from Covid-19
US President-elect Joe Biden has pledged to make controlling the coronavirus a top priority and is likely to push for mask-wearing mandates and more fiscal stimulus to keep businesses and workers afloat.
Read more
New Covid-19 outbreak hits US Secret Service
The US Secret Service, which guards President Donald Trump, President-elect Joe Biden, and the White House, has been struck by an outbreak of Covid-19, US media reported Friday.
Read more
Brazil says suspects hackers targeted Covid-19 data
Brazil's health ministry said on Friday that it had taken the system used to report Covid-19 case numbers and deaths offline in recent days to protect against a suspected cyber attack.
Read more
Mainland China reported 18 new Covid-19 cases on Nov. 13, up from eight cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority reported on Saturday.
Mexico's health ministry reported on Friday 5,558 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the country and 568 deaths, bringing the official totals to 997,393 cases and 97,624 dead.
Covid-19 has come roaring back and is likely to inflict further damage on the American economy, which will take years to recover to its robust pre-pandemic status.
Covid-19: Karnataka revises guidelines for international travellers
International travellers travelling to Karnataka can seek exemption from home quarantine by submitting a negative RT-PCR test report, a government order said on Friday.
Read more
How to avoid a surprise bill for your coronavirus test
More Americans are getting tested for coronavirus than ever before — and that could mean more surprise medical bills.
Read more
Trump to deliver Covid-19 vaccine update from White House: Spokesman
US President Donald Trump will deliver an update on development of a Covid-19 vaccine from the White House Friday in what will be his first public remarks for a week, a spokesman said.
Read more
Delhi sees record 8,593 new Covid-19 cases in a single day, tally breaches 8000-mark
Covid-19 cases and deaths are increasing in the capital with the daily numbers nearing 9,000-mark for cases and crossing 100-mark for deaths even as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed hope that the situation should come under control in next 7-10 days.
Read more
Good morning, readers. Welcome to your live coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.