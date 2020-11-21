Coronavirus news live updates: India's active Covid-19 caseload remains below 4.5 lakh

On Friday, India's coronavirus tally crossed 90-lakh mark with over 39,600 new cases, 426 new fatalities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting to review India’s vaccination strategy and the way forward. The death toll rose to 1,32,691. Night curfew has been imposed in four cities in Gujarat and five districts in Madhya Pradesh. Meanwhile, the surging coronavirus is taking an increasingly dire toll across the US just as a vaccine appears at hand, with the country now averaging over 1,300 Covid-19 deaths per day. Stay tuned on DH for more latest updates.