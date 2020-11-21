Coronavirus news live updates: India's active Covid-19 caseload remains below 4.5 lakh

On Friday, India's coronavirus tally crossed 90-lakh mark with over 39,600 new cases, 426 new fatalities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting to review India’s vaccination strategy and the way forward. The death toll rose to 1,32,691. Night curfew has been imposed in four cities in Gujarat and five districts in Madhya Pradesh. Meanwhile, the surging coronavirus is taking an increasingly dire toll across the US just as a vaccine appears at hand, with the country now averaging over 1,300 Covid-19 deaths per day. Stay tuned on DH for more latest updates.
Hindu devotees worship the Sun god in an artificial pond during the religious festival of Chhath Puja, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease. Credit: Reuters Photo
G20 urged to fill $4.5 bn gap in global Covid-19 vaccine fund
G20 nations must help plug a $4.5 billion funding gap for a WHO-led program to distribute coronavirus vaccines and pave the way for an end to the pandemic, a letter seen by AFP on Friday said.
40 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to be available by the end of the year: White House
The Trump administration is ready with a plan to distribute Covid-19 vaccine across the country as soon as the US Food and Drug Administration gives the necessary Emergency Use Authorisation to them, the White House said on Friday.
Donald Trump's son Don Jr tests positive for Covid-19
US President Donald Trump's eldest son Donald Trump Jr has tested positive for Covid-19 and has been quarantining without symptoms, a spokesman said Friday.
Pfizer applies for emergency USFDA approval for Covid-19 vaccine
Drugmaker Pfizer said Friday that it had submitted an application to the Food and Drug Administration to authorise its coronavirus vaccine for emergency use, setting in motion an accelerated regulatory process that could allow the first Americans to get a vaccine by the middle of December.
Mainland China reported 16 new Covid-19 cases on November 20, down from 17 the previous day, with seven cases of local transmission and nine cases originating overseas, the country's health authority said on Saturday.
PM Modi holds meeting to review Covid-19 vaccination strategy; priority groups being identified
With five vaccines in advanced stages of development in India, Government has started identifying priority groups for Covid-19 vaccination like health workers, frontline workers and other vulnerable groups, a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to review India's vaccination strategy was told on Friday.
Bengaluru's Apollo Gospital to deploy gene editing-based Covid-19 test
The city’s Apollo Hospital is among eight in the country where the world’s first gene-editing tool (CRISPR Cas-9)-based Covid-19 diagnostic test will be available in the next few weeks.
Daily Covid-19 deaths in US reach highest level since May
The surging coronavirus is taking an increasingly dire toll across the US just as a vaccine appears at hand, with the country now averaging over 1,300 Covid-19 deaths per day — the highest since the calamitous spring in and around New York City.
Mexico's health ministry on Friday reported 6,426 new confirmed coronavirus infections in the country and 719 deaths, bringing the official totals to 1,025,969 cases and 100,823 dead.
