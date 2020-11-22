Coronavirus news live updates: India sees 45,209 new Covid-19 cases, 501 deaths; tally nears 91 lakh

India's Covid-19 caseload rose to 90.95 lakh, with 45,209 infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,33,227 with 501 new fatalities. Total recoveries breached 85-lakh mark with 43,493 recoveries from the disease in the last 24 hours. England is set to end a national Covid-19 lockdown on December 2 and move into tougher tiered regional restrictions than before, with more areas facing severe constraints to prevent the virus from reigniting, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office said. Meanwhile, Donald Trump Jr, the eldest son of US President Donald Trump, has tested positive for Covid-19. Stay tuned on DH for more latest updates.