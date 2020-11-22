Coronavirus news live updates: India sees 45,209 new Covid-19 cases, 501 deaths; tally nears 91 lakh

India's Covid-19 caseload rose to 90.95 lakh, with 45,209 infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,33,227 with 501 new fatalities. Total recoveries breached 85-lakh mark with 43,493 recoveries from the disease in the last 24 hours. England is set to end a national Covid-19 lockdown on December 2 and move into tougher tiered regional restrictions than before, with more areas facing severe constraints to prevent the virus from reigniting, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office said. Meanwhile, Donald Trump Jr, the eldest son of US President Donald Trump, has tested positive for Covid-19. Stay tuned on DH for more latest updates.
Inching toward normal, Australia eases some Covid-19 curbs
Australia moved a step closer to normal life on Sunday, opening some internal borders and easing restrictions in regions affected by Covid-19, as the vast majority of the country has seen no new community infections or deaths for weeks.
Read more
Japan may limit event attendance as Covid-19 cases surge
Japan may reimpose attendance limits for sports and other large events to curb a spike in Covid-19 infections, economy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Sunday.
The limits would be applied in areas of the country seeing a sharp increase in cases, Nishimura said on a talk show on public broadcaster NHK. The government imposed attendance limits earlier in the year but relaxed them in recent months.
The government is also considering how to refund cancellation fees for customers who booked trips via a domestic tourism campaign that was partially suspended on Saturday, Nishimura said.
New coronavirus cases across Japan climbed to a record 2,596 on Saturday, according to NHK. In Tokyo, the daily infection rate was an all-time high 539 cases.
(Reuters)
US surpasses 1.2 crore coronavirus cases
The United States surpassed 1.2 crore Covid-19 cases Saturday, according to the Johns Hopkins University real-time tracker.
Read more
A total of 13,17,33,134 samples tested for Covid-19, up to November 21. Of these, 10,75,326 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
India's active coronavirus caseload stands at 4,409,62 with 93.67% recovery rate.
43,493 recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the recovery tally to 85,21,617.
With 501 new fatalities, the death toll rose to 1,33,227.
With 45,209 new cases India's Covid-19 tally reached 90,95,806.
Japan is scaling back on the government-backed ‚ÄúGoTo‚Äù campaign to encourage travel and dining out, as the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases reached a record for the third day straight. Credit: AP/PTI Photo
At G20 Summit, Modi calls for new global index for post-Covid-19 world
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called for a new global index for the post-Covid-19 world, based on four pillars — creating a vast talent pool, making technology available to all sections of society, transparency in governance and “dealing with Mother Earth with a spirit of trusteeship”.
Read more
Covid-19: Rajasthan imposes night curfew in 8 districts; increases no-mask fine
Amid spiralling Covid-19 cases, the Rajasthan cabinet on Saturday decided to impose night curfew in 8 districts and increased the fine amount on not wearing a face mask from Rs 200 to Rs 500, an official release said.
Read more
Victoria Hospital wins award for ensuring Covid warriors’ safety
The Trauma and Emergency Care Centre at Victoria Hospital premises has grabbed the runners-up award at a global competition organised by the Consortium of Accredited Healthcare Organisations (CAHO) on account of World Patient Safety Day.
Read more
Mexican president urges G20 to avoid debt, bailouts amid Covid-19 pandemic
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Saturday urged fellow leaders from the 20 biggest world economies (G20) to steer clear of debt and bailouts in the efforts to handle the Covid-19 crisis that has caused a global recession.
Read more
US FDA grants emergency approval to Regeneron Covid-19 antibody given to Trump
The US Food and Drug Administration on Saturday issued emergency use authorization for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's Covid-19 antibody therapy, an experimental treatment given to US President Donald Trump that he said helped cure him of the disease.
Read more
Brazil has registered 32,622 additional coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours and 376 deaths, the health ministry said on Saturday.
Mexico's health ministry reported on Saturday 6,719 additional cases of the novel coronavirus and 550 more deaths in the country, bringing the official number of cases to 1,032,688 and the death toll to 101,373.
Mainland China reported 17 new Covid-19 cases on November 21, up from 16 the previous day, with three cases of local transmission and nine cases originating overseas, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.
Good morning, readers. Welcome to your live coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.