Coronavirus news live updates: India's Covid-19 recoveries surge past 86 lakh

On Tuesday, India's coronavirus tally reached 91.77 lakh with 37,975 new cases. The death toll surged past 1.34 lakh with over 480 fatalities in the last 24 hours. After seven weeks, the number of active Covid-19 cases for the first time increased by more than 1,200. India's active Covid-19 caseload currently stands at 4,38,667. After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil, India, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Stay tuned on DH for more latest updates.
Telangana reported 993 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths and 1,150 recoveries on November 24.
Total cases in the state rise to 2,66,042 including 1,441 deaths and 2,53,715 recoveries. Active cases stand at 10,886.
France's Emmanuel Macron eases some Covid-19 lockdown rules amid 'glimmer of hope'
France will start easing its Covid-19 lockdown this weekend so that by Christmas, shops, theatres and cinemas will reopen and people will be able to spend the holiday with their family, President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.
French President Emmanuel Macron wants to start Covid-19 vaccination by year-end
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday a vaccine to prevent Covid-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, could start being administered by year-end in France if approved by regulators.
US will distribute 6.4 million Covid-19 vaccine doses in first tranche
The US plans to distribute 6.4 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in the first week after it is cleared for emergency use, which is likely next month, officials said Tuesday.
A man wearing face masks points to something in front of a mural on novel coronavirus and protective measures, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
As coronavirus cases spike, financial outlook for world's airlines dim
With coronavirus cases spiking in the US and Europe, the financial outlook of the world's airlines is getting worse.
Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa-led panel to monitor Covid vaccination process in state
A state-level steering committee headed by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will be formed to monitor Covid-19 vaccination in Karnataka even as the government has identified 29,451 vaccination sites.
Covid-19 models show how to avoid future lockdowns
As cases of Covid-19 surge to record levels across the United States, national public health advisors Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx have pushed for an approach that emphasizes intensive social distancing and widespread mask use, and many states are striving to slow the virus’s spread without resorting to complete lockdowns. That strategy helped some states mitigate their outbreaks through the summer. But with winter and major holidays coming, will such measures be enough?
As India readies vaccine strategy, PM Modi warns of possible side-effects
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned on Tuesday that any Covid-19 vaccine could lead to side-effects in some people, as even popular medicines do, and that the government would only go by science in finalising one for the country.
Pollution played key role in severity of third wave of Covid-19 in Delhi: Kejriwal to PM
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that pollution was an important factor for the severity of the third wave of Covid-19 in the national capital.
New evidence suggests an early mutation made the Covid-19 pandemic harder to stop
As the coronavirus swept across the world, it picked up random alterations to its genetic sequence. Like meaningless typos in a script, most of those mutations made no difference in how the virus behaved.
Good morning readers, welcome to DH's live coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.