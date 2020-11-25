Coronavirus news live updates: India's Covid-19 recoveries surge past 86 lakh

On Tuesday, India's coronavirus tally reached 91.77 lakh with 37,975 new cases. The death toll surged past 1.34 lakh with over 480 fatalities in the last 24 hours. After seven weeks, the number of active Covid-19 cases for the first time increased by more than 1,200. India's active Covid-19 caseload currently stands at 4,38,667. After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil, India, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Stay tuned on DH for more latest updates.