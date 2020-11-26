Coronavirus news live updates: India sees 44,489 new Covid-19 cases, 524 deaths; tally crosses 92.66 lakh

India's coronavirus tally reached 92.66 lakh with 44,489 new cases. The death toll surged past 1.35 lakh with over 524 fatalities in the last 24 hours. The number of active Covid-19 cases increased by nearly 7,600 taking the active coronavirus caseload above 4.5 lakh after several weeks. More than six crore people have been infected by Covid-19, according to an AFP tally. The US is the worst-affected country, followed by Brazil, India, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Stay tuned on DH for more latest updates.