Coronavirus news live updates: India sees 44,489 new Covid-19 cases, 524 deaths; tally crosses 92.66 lakh

India's coronavirus tally reached 92.66 lakh with 44,489 new cases. The death toll surged past 1.35 lakh with over 524 fatalities in the last 24 hours. The number of active Covid-19 cases increased by nearly 7,600 taking the active coronavirus caseload above 4.5 lakh after several weeks. More than six crore people have been infected by Covid-19, according to an AFP tally. The US is the worst-affected country, followed by Brazil, India, Mexico, and the United Kingdom.
Narcolepsy fiasco spurs Covid-19 vaccine fears in Sweden
Take a vaccine developed in haste? Never again, says Meissa Chebbi, who, like hundreds of other young Swedes suffered debilitating narcolepsy after a mass vaccination campaign against the 2009-2010 swine flu pandemic.
The number of active Covid-19 cases increased by nearly 7,600. The active coronavirus caseload currently stands at 4,52,344.
A total of 36,367 recovered in the last 24 hours taking the recovery tally to 86.79 lakh.
India's death toll reached 1,35,223 with 524 fatalities in the last 24 hours.
India reports 45,489 new Covid-19 cases; tally reaches 9,266,705.
US sees over 2,400 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours, a six-month high
The United States on Wednesday registered more than 2,400 deaths from Covid-19 in 24 hours, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally -- the highest daily toll in six months as the Thanksgiving holiday began.
'Infodemic' risks jeopardising coronavirus vaccines
As early as February, with the global pandemic spreading fast, the World Health Organization issued a warning about an "infodemic", a wave of fake news and misinformation about the deadly new disease on social media.
Germany extends Covid-19 curbs to early January
Germany will extend its current coronavirus restrictions through to early January unless there is a dramatic drop in infections -- something that is not expected, Chancellor Angela Merkel said Wednesday
In Brazil, Pfizer begins process to register Covid-19 vaccine
Pfizer gave the office of Brazil's health regulators results of the tests of their Covid-19 vaccine, a necessary step to approve and register the vaccine, the US-based pharmaceutical said Wednesday.
OPINION | Even in a pandemic, the billionaires are winning
When I called up Chuck Collins on Tuesday afternoon, I found him glued to one of the grimmest new metrics documenting America’s economic and social unravelling.
OPINION | Conversations before Covid-19
A group of us were sitting around the dining table when suddenly someone asked, “what did we talk about before Covid-19?”
AstraZeneca manufacturing error clouds vaccine study results
The announcement this week that a cheap, easy-to-make coronavirus vaccine appeared to be up to 90% effective was greeted with jubilation. “Get yourself a vaccaccino,” a British tabloid celebrated, noting that the vaccine, developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, costs less than a cup of coffee.
Covid-19 or not, people must stay active: WHO
The coronavirus pandemic is no excuse for not getting enough exercise, the World Health Organization said Wednesday, warning that even before the crisis many were getting too little physical activity.
Centre issues fresh Covid-19 guidelines, allows states to impose night curfew
Tracking 80 per cent contacts of a Covid-19 patient in 72 hours and allowing states to implement staggered office timings in cities with higher positivity rate as well as imposing local measures like night curfew are among a slew of measures identified by the Centre in its new guidelines to tackle the surging pandemic.
A groom during his wedding procession, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in Jaipur. Credit: PTI Photo
Robust Covid-19 vaccine manufacturing, delivery ecosystem initiated to meet demand: Harsh Vardhan
The government has initiated a robust Covid-19 vaccine manufacturing and delivery ecosystem to meet the demand, Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Wednesday.
Global coronavirus cases surpass 60 million infections; death toll reaches 1.4 million
The global tally of confirmed coronavirus cases hit 60 million on Wednesday, with the pace of new infections accelerating and the United States reporting record numbers of hospitalisations, according to a Reuters tally.
Goa makes screening of air, rail passengers mandatory
In a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus, the Goa government on Wednesday made it mandatory for the passengers arriving at the state's airport and railway stations to undergo thermal screening.
The government issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to this effect on Wednesday.
Infections jump as Turkey resumes publishing virus cases
The number of daily reported Covid-19 infections in Turkey jumped to above 28,000 on Wednesday after, in a surprise development, the government resumed publishing all positive cases and not just the number of patients being treated for symptoms of the coronavirus.
Defying warnings, millions in the US travel for Thanksgiving
Millions of Americans took to the skies and hit the road ahead of Thanksgiving at the risk of pouring gasoline on the coronavirus fire, disregarding increasingly dire warnings that they stay home and limit their holiday gatherings to members of their own household.
Pak PM rules out closing down businesses amid surge in Covid-19 cases
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday ruled out closing down businesses and urged the public to follow health guidelines as the country grappled with the second wave of the coronavirus with the national tally of infections reaching 382,892.
Khan told media in Lahore that he was concerned about the situation after the daily Covid-19 death toll crossed 50 while being as low as below the single digit just two weeks ago.
