Coronavirus live news updates: India's Covid-19 tally crosses 65-lakh mark, death toll at 1,01,671

With 79,476 new cases, the tally reaches 65,45,011 including 9,44,996 active cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The country's death toll stands at 1,01,671 with 1,069 fatalities in the last 24 hours. On the other hand, India has occupied the number one position in terms of the number of recovered coronavirus cases followed by Brazil and the US. For the 12th successive day, India has sustained its steady trend of maintaining the Covid-19 active cases below the 10-lakh mark. Stay tuned for more updates.