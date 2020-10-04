Coronavirus live news updates: India's Covid-19 tally crosses 65-lakh mark, death toll at 1,01,671

With 79,476 new cases, the tally reaches 65,45,011 including 9,44,996 active cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The country's death toll stands at 1,01,671 with 1,069 fatalities in the last 24 hours. On the other hand, India has occupied the number one position in terms of the number of recovered coronavirus cases followed by Brazil and the US. For the 12th successive day, India has sustained its steady trend of maintaining the Covid-19 active cases below the 10-lakh mark. Stay tuned for more updates.
Israelis protest against PM Benjamin Netanyahu despite new coronavirus law
Tens of thousands of Israelis demonstrated in hundreds of locations across Israel against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, pressing ahead with their campaign against the Israeli leader on Saturday night after the government banned large, centralised demonstrations as part of a new coronavirus lockdown.
Donald Trump’s Covid-19 treatments suggest a serious condition
President Donald Trump will stay at Walter Reed military hospital for an indefinite number of days, his doctor said on Saturday, undergoing a five-day antiviral drug regimen for Covid-19 that indicated his condition might be more serious than had been publicly disclosed. On Thursday, he received another therapy that is still in early phases of testing.
Britain's coronavirus cases rise sharply to record level
Britain reported 12,872 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, a record daily figure for the country, with the government blaming the jump on a reporting delay and saying the numbers in coming days would include additional cases.
A worker cleans a cinema hall as part of preparations for a possible reopening after the government eased lockdown restrictions previously imposed due to coronavirus, in Chennai. Credit: AFP Photo.
Next 48 hours critical for Donald Trump, reveals White House chief of staff Mark Meadows
President Donald Trump went through a “very concerning” period Friday and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care as he battles the coronavirus at a military hospital, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said Saturday.
US Presidents have always lied about their health
Throughout American history, an uncomfortable truth has emerged: Presidents have lied about their health.
In some cases, the issues were minor, in other cases quite grave. And sometimes it took decades for the public to learn the truth.
Oxford University coronavirus vaccine could be rolled out within 6 months
There is growing hope that a vaccine against coronavirus may be given the green light by health regulators by the end of this year to be rolled out for a vaccination programme in six months’ time or even less, according to a UK media report.
A sand art on US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump with the message "Get Well Soon" for their speedy recovery from coronavirus, at Puri beach in Odisha. Credit: PTI Photo.
Relying on testing to ward off Covid-19 put Donald Trump's White House at risk
Early in the coronavirus pandemic, USPresident Donald Trump put his faith in a toaster-sized machine that could spit out test results in a matter of minutes.
Don’t pin hopes on a Covid-19 vaccine. It may be a two-year wait
An effectivevaccinemay be the only real protection against Covid-19 as things stand, but don’t pin your hopes on getting it soon. As India’s death toll from Covid crosses one lakh, insights from the scientific community and government officials suggest it could take up to two years from now to get the much-awaited shot.
Good morning and welcome to DH's live coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.
For previous updates, click here.