Coronavirus news live updates: India's Covid-19 death toll inches towards 1-lakh mark

India reports a spike of 86,821 new Covid-19 cases taking the tally over 63 lakhs. The death toll according to Deccan Herald's counting is poised to cross 1-lakh mark. In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 63,12,584 and the death toll at 98,678. The Ministry said that 52,73,201 people have so far recovered from the infection. Stay tuned for more updates.