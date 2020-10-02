Coronavirus news live updates: India's Covid-19 death toll inches towards 1-lakh mark

India reports a spike of 86,821 new Covid-19 cases taking the tally over 63 lakhs. The death toll according to Deccan Herald's counting is poised to cross 1-lakh mark. In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 63,12,584 and the death toll at 98,678. The Ministry said that 52,73,201 people have so far recovered from the infection. Stay tuned for more updates.
A total of 7,67,17,728 samples tested for Covid-19, up to 1st October. Of these, 10,97,947 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on October 2
US President Donald Trump undergoes Covid-19 test after close aide Hope Hicks tests positive
US President Donald Trump said Thursday evening that he was awaiting results from a test for Covid-19 after one of his close advisers tested positive for the disease.
A woman wearing a protective face walks past a mural promoting awareness of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 2, 2020. Credit: Reuters
With high levels of Recoveries (more than 52L), India is maintaining its global position as the country with maximum number of Recovered Covid-19 patients, said the Health Ministry.
Decision to reopen schools after October 15: Karnataka govt
The state government on Thursday said it will decide on reopening schools in a graded manner after October 15, and that students will be allowed to attend only with the written consent of parents.
After unlock, dentists bear brunt of Covid-19
Dentists are increasingly facing the risk of Covid-19 as many of them are trying restart their practices after Unlock 3.0 on August 1.
Community health volunteers check the pulse of a resident during a check-up campaign for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai. Credit: Reuters Photo.
Caught multiple times without a face mask? You may face a criminal case
Thesteady spike in Covid-19 cases has prompted the civic body tocome up with the drastic measure. It has already proposed increasing the fine for not wearing the mask to Rs 1,000.
ICMR develops anti-sera from the horse blood for treatment of Covid-19 patients
Hunting for a weapon against Covid-19, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) have now taken recourse to a decade-old strategy to extract antibodies from horse blood to treatment of novel coronavirus patients.
