Coronavirus news live updates: India's Covid-19 death toll crosses 95,500

India's Covid-19 tally crossed the 60-lakh mark, while the death toll crossed 95,000. In its most recent update, the Union Health Ministry placed the total number of cases at 60,66,061 and the death toll at 95,516. The Ministry said that 50,03,084 people have so far recovered from the coronavirus. Stay tuned for more updates.
How coronavirus has spread across the world
On January 11, the first coronavirus death was officially recorded in China. Eight months after the identification of the disease that appeared in Wuhan in December 2019, the world has recorded over one million deaths.
India's total recoveries cross 50 lakh mark. The last 10 lakh recoveries were added in just 11 days: Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Exile Tibetan Buddhist monks wear masks as protection against the coronavirus as they circumambulate the residence of Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama in Dharmsala. Credit: AP Photo
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 60-lakh mark, but national recovery rate climbs to 82.46%
India's Covid-19 caseload sprinted past 60 lakh on Sunday night, 12 days after it crossed the 50-lakh mark, while the total number of recoveries too surged to 50,02,959, according to data from states and union territories.
Delhi's Covid-19 fatality rate less than 1% in last 10 days: Satyendar Jain
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Sunday the Covid-19 fatality rate in the national capital was less than one per cent in the last 10 days and asserted that a massive increase in testing for detection of coronavirus infection has led to the rise in cases.
Intensify surveillance, contact tracing: UP CM Yogi Adityanath to officials
To keep the Covid-19 positivity rate below five per cent and the death rate below one per cent in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed officials to intensify surveillance and contact tracing.
Nearly one million who died of Covid-19 also illuminated treatment
The nearly 1 million people around the world who have lost their lives to Covid-19 have left us a gift: Through desperate efforts to save their lives, scientists now better understand how to treat and prevent the disease — and millions of others may survive.
Government Chief Whip tests positive for Covid-19
Odisha Assembly Speaker S N Patro and Parliamentary Affairs Minister B K Arukha on Sunday tested negative for Covid-19 while Government Chief Whip Pramila Mallick and another ruling BJD MLA tested positive for the infection, official sources said.
Good morning readers, welcome to DH's live coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.
