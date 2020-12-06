Coronavirus news live updates: Covid-19 surge continues in US amid holiday season

India reports 36,652 new Covid-19 infections, 512 deaths on Saturday taking the tally to 96.08 lakh. The death toll stands at 1,39,700. Total discharged cases at 90,58.22. The virus has globally claimed over 1.5 million lives. The United States alone saw 2.25 lakh cases over the past 24 hours. Stay tuned for more updates.
Britain gets ready for roll-out of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine this week
Britain is preparing to become the first country to roll out the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine this week, initially making the shot available at hospitals before distributing stocks to doctors' clinics, the government said on Sunday.
The first doses are set to be administered on Tuesday, with the National Health Service (NHS) giving top priority to vaccinating the over-80s, frontline healthcare workers and care home staff and residents.
Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders as Covid-19 surges
California's two most densely inhabited regions and its agricultural breadbasket will be under stay-at-home orders by Sunday night as the Covid-19 pandemic strains hospitals in the most populous U.S. state, officials said.
Designed to kick in when intensive care units in any of five regions have little remaining capacity, the order affecting Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley will close bars, hair salons and barbershops, and allows restaurants to remain open only for takeout and delivery service.
Brazil registers 43,209 new cases of coronavirus -health ministry
Brazil reported 43,209 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, and 664 deaths from Covid-19, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.
The South American country has now registered 6,577,177 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 176,628, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India.
Fine up to Rs 1 lakh for hotels, other establishments violating Covid-19 rules
In its biggest crackdown on commercial establishments violating Covid-19 norms, the BBMP has proposed a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh on hotels, theatres, malls, marriage halls and event organisers who fail to ensure use of masks and social distancing norms.
In a new order issued on Saturday evening, BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad said commercial establishments have an obligation to ensure that people on their premises follow Covid-19 containment rules.
Coronavirus cases continue climbing in US during holiday season
Coronavirus infections across the US continue to rise as the country moves deeper into a holiday season when eagerly anticipated gatherings of family and friends could push the numbers even higher.
A new daily high of nearly 228,000 additional confirmed Covid-19 cases was reported nationwide Friday, eclipsing the previous high mark of 217,000 cases set the day before, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.