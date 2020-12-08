Coronavirus news live updates: India's active Covid-19 cases drop below 4 lakh

ndia's coronavirus tally on Monday went past the 97-lakh mark with the death toll inching closer to 1.5 lakh. Meanwhile, the number of active Covid-19 cases in India dropped below four lakh for the first time in over 4 months. The daily fatalities also fell below 400 on Monday after more than five months. On the vaccine front, Bharat Biotech has sought emergency use authorisation from DCGI for its Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin.Stay tuned for more updates