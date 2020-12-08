Coronavirus news live updates: India's active Covid-19 cases drop below 4 lakh

ndia's coronavirus tally on Monday went past the 97-lakh mark with the death toll inching closer to 1.5 lakh. Meanwhile, the number of active Covid-19 cases in India dropped below four lakh for the first time in over 4 months. The daily fatalities also fell below 400 on Monday after more than five months. On the vaccine front, Bharat Biotech has sought emergency use authorisation from DCGI for its Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin.Stay tuned for more updates
Hong Kong to ban dining in restaurants from to curb coronavirus
Mexico registers 6,399 new coronavirus cases, 357 more deaths
Mexico's Health Ministry on Monday reported 6,399 new cases of coronavirus infection and an additional 357 fatalities, bringing the country's totals to 1,182,249 cases and 110,074 deaths.
The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.
South Korea reports 594 new coronavirus cases
South Korea reported 594 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said, another triple-digit daily increase that authorities say threatens to overload the medical system.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in has called for expanded coronavirus testing and more thorough tracing as the country struggles to control its latest and largest wave of infections.
China reports 12 new Covid-19 cases vs 15 a day earlier
China reported 12 new Covid-19 cases on Dec. 7, down from 15 cases a day earlier, the national health authority said on Tuesday.
The National Health Commission said in a statement 10 of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to five from six cases a day earlier.
Millions of Californians locked down, UK to start vaccinating
An overwhelming majority of California's residents went into lockdown Monday, putting 33 million people under stay-at-home orders as the United States battles record Covid deaths and Britain readied to vaccinate the elderly and frontline staff.
The lockdown in America's most populous state forced most offices to close and banned gatherings among different households, while bars and services such as hair salons were shut and restaurants only allowed to serve takeaways.
Good morning readers, welcome to DH's live coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.